Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Indian Super League (ISL) Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium?

The 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season is heating up with Kerala Blasters FC ready to welcome Mohammedan SC at the legendary Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, today, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Blasters will be looking to gain more points at home before their fans, “Manjappada, ” whereas for Mohammedan SC, it is a matter of survival in the relegation battle to be scrapped at the bottom of the table. As the stakes are high and the fans are going to be very passionate in Kochi, here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and the telecast of this game.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohammedan SC Date Sunday, May 10, 2026 Kick-off Time 5:00 PM IST Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi TV Telecast Sony Sports Network Live Streaming FanCode & JioCinema

When is the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC ISL Match?

The showdown between the Kerala Blasters and the historic Mohammedan Sporting Club is finally unfolding today, Sunday, May 10, 2026. This fixture is the final match of the league, where teams will focus on getting the right momentum for the play-offs.

What time does the Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Match Start?

The game will begin in the late afternoon at 5:00 PM IST. Spectators who want to watch the match live at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi are recommended to get there early since the gates will most likely open by 3:00 PM to handle the large Manjappada crowd.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Live Telecast on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network is the new official broadcast partner for the ISL in India from the 2025-26 season onwards. A match between Kerala Blasters and Mohammedan SC will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Plus these, there could be regional commentary options in different languages on Sony’s language-specific channels.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming in India?

For digital consumers, FanCode is the most convenient place to watch the ISL live streaming. To watch the game, you may either buy a one-time match pass or a monthly subscription on the FanCode app and website. Besides, due to the latest platform integration, the match will also be simulcast on JioHotstar for premium subscribers.

The Manjappada is out in full force as Kerala Blasters face a tough challenge from Mohammedan SC today at 5:00 PM. Will the Blasters secure those vital 3 points at home, or will the visitors spoil the party? Let’s find out.

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