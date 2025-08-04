Home > Sports > Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

The Warriors and Kings negotiate a Jonathan Kuminga trade, with Sacramento offering Malik Monk and a protected pick, but Golden State wants an unprotected 2030 first-rounder. Defensive stars Murray and Ellis remain off-limits. The deal’s future hinges on pick protections and roster moves amid high stakes.

Jonathan Kuminga (Image Credit - X)
Jonathan Kuminga (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 4, 2025 21:01:42 IST

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings remain locked in trade rumors involving Jonathan Kuminga. Though Sacramento has escalated their offer—from draft picks and fringe players to a swap involving Malik Monk and a protected first-rounder—the Warriors are pushing for unprotected value and clear clarity on roster protection.

Kings Holding Defensive Core, Warriors Eye Unprotected Pick

Initial deals proposing Devin Carter, Dario Šarić, and second-round picks failed to impress Golden State. Even when Sacramento added Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-rounder, fans feared that defensive standouts Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis might be included. Veteran insider Sam Amick confirmed both players are off the table:

“Keegan and Keon haven’t even been discussed.”

While Monk is surplus at the Kings’ backcourt crowded behind Zach LaVine, the Warriors remain firm that Sacramento must part with significant value, ideally an unprotected 2030 first-round pick—to get a deal done.

Payoff or Patience: Warriors in Roster Crunch

Golden State is under urgency to complete a transaction to avoid triggering a first apron hard cap, which could block free-agent deals and future flexibility. They may need to find a trade partner for Buddy Hield or Moses Moody if no move materializes.

Sacramento GM Scott Perry, having recently joined the front office, is under no pressure to reshape the roster immediately. While trading Kuminga offers upside for the Kings, giving away an unprotected pick feels excessive—especially given the Kings’ long-term planning horizon.

Amick suggests a potential compromise around top-five or top-ten protections, which could appease both sides, but it’s unclear if that’s enough to bridge the gap.

Suns’ Interest and Kuminga’s Uncertain Future

Golden State also entertained interest from the Phoenix Suns, but without access to a first-round pick, the Suns’ offer reportedly didn’t intrigue GSW. Now, unless the Kings increase their willingness to gamble on future pick value, the Warriors may either sign Kuminga to their two-year offer or risk losing him to free agency—highlighting the high stakes behind the scenes.

Also Read: Paydays and Power Plays: Cincinnati Open’s 2025 Makeover Pays Off Big

Tags: Jonathan KuminganbaSacramento Kings

RELATED News

SummerSlam Legends: Top 6 Superstars with the Most Appearances in WWE History
Paydays and Power Plays: Cincinnati Open’s 2025 Makeover Pays Off Big
Ind Vs Eng: How A Phone Wallpaper Inspired Mohammed Siraj’s Stunning Match Winning Performance
Knee at Risk: Bron Breakker’s WWE SummerSlam Injury Report
History and Heart-Stoppers: India-England Series Equals 96-Year Record in Epic 2-2 Draw

LATEST NEWS

SummerSlam Afterparty: Monday Night Raw Hits Barclays Center Tonight!
Did Tesla’s Brand Loyalty Collapse After Elon Musk Backed Donald Trump? What Data Shows
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
SSC Chairman Acknowledges Mismanagement in Phase 13 Exam, Confirms Exam won’t be Cancelled
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 3.53 Crore Registrations
Delusion or Reality? Pakistan Seeks China’s Help to Reach Moon by 2035
Tesla Unveils First EV Charging Facility In Mumbai’s BKC: What’s Next For India’s EV Infrastructure?
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?