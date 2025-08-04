Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings remain locked in trade rumors involving Jonathan Kuminga. Though Sacramento has escalated their offer—from draft picks and fringe players to a swap involving Malik Monk and a protected first-rounder—the Warriors are pushing for unprotected value and clear clarity on roster protection.

Kings Holding Defensive Core, Warriors Eye Unprotected Pick

Initial deals proposing Devin Carter, Dario Šarić, and second-round picks failed to impress Golden State. Even when Sacramento added Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-rounder, fans feared that defensive standouts Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis might be included. Veteran insider Sam Amick confirmed both players are off the table:

“Keegan and Keon haven’t even been discussed.”

While Monk is surplus at the Kings’ backcourt crowded behind Zach LaVine, the Warriors remain firm that Sacramento must part with significant value, ideally an unprotected 2030 first-round pick—to get a deal done.

Payoff or Patience: Warriors in Roster Crunch

Golden State is under urgency to complete a transaction to avoid triggering a first apron hard cap, which could block free-agent deals and future flexibility. They may need to find a trade partner for Buddy Hield or Moses Moody if no move materializes.

Sacramento GM Scott Perry, having recently joined the front office, is under no pressure to reshape the roster immediately. While trading Kuminga offers upside for the Kings, giving away an unprotected pick feels excessive—especially given the Kings’ long-term planning horizon.

Amick suggests a potential compromise around top-five or top-ten protections, which could appease both sides, but it’s unclear if that’s enough to bridge the gap.

Suns’ Interest and Kuminga’s Uncertain Future

Golden State also entertained interest from the Phoenix Suns, but without access to a first-round pick, the Suns’ offer reportedly didn’t intrigue GSW. Now, unless the Kings increase their willingness to gamble on future pick value, the Warriors may either sign Kuminga to their two-year offer or risk losing him to free agency—highlighting the high stakes behind the scenes.

