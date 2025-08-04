Paydays and Power Plays: Cincinnati Open’s 2025 Makeover Pays Off Big

The 2025 Cincinnati Open, running from August 7–18, is set to be one of the biggest editions in its 126-year history. With an expanded 96-player singles draw, a 12-day format, and a record prize pool of USD 9,193,540, the event is officially among the most lucrative and prestigious on the tennis calendar.

Record Prize Money and Ranking Stakes

Prize money for the singles champion stands at USD 1,124,380, while the winning doubles team splits USD 457,150. Players will also be competing for 1,000 ATP or WTA Rankings points, adding high-stakes intensity to every match.

Singles Prize Breakdown

Winner: USD 1,124,380 (1000 pts)

Finalist: USD 597,890 (600 pts)

Semifinalist: USD 332,160 (400 pts)

Quarterfinalist: USD 189,075 (200 pts)

Round of 16: USD 103,225 (100 pts)

Round of 32: USD 60,400 (50 pts)

Round of 64: USD 35,260 (30 pts)

Round of 96: USD 23,760 (10 pts)

Doubles Prize Breakdown

Winner: USD 457,150 (1000 pts)

Finalist: USD 242,020 (600 pts)

Semifinalist: USD 129,970 (360 pts)

Quarterfinalist: USD 65,000 (180 pts)

Round of 16: USD 34,850 (90 pts)

Round of 32: USD 19,050 (0 pts)

Venue Upgrades and Star-Studded Field

This is the boldest transformation in the event’s history. The grounds now feature 31 match courts, a sunk-in Champions Court, and a modernized Grandstand. All three reigning Grand Slam champions are confirmed, along with returning icon Venus Williams and stars like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula.

Legacy, Stakes and Surprise Potential

Cincinnati has been a turning point for several players, Gauff’s 2023 breakthrough, Sabalenka’s 2024 dominance, and Swiatek’s and Pegula’s near-misses. With a deeper draw and bigger stakes, the 2025 edition could redefine careers as it builds momentum toward the US Open.

