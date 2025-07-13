LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Home > Sports > KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’

KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’

KL Rahul didn’t mince words after a tense end to Day 3 at Lord’s, calling out England’s openers for delaying tactics during the final over. With India eyeing a late breakthrough, tempers flared on the field. Earlier, Rahul’s gritty century helped India match England’s total on a crumbling pitch.

KL Rahul England Opener spat
KL Rahul Rips into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat : 'Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 14:52:24 IST

Indian cricketer KL Rahul didn’t hold back when addressing England’s tactics during the closing moments of Day 3 in the ongoing third Test at Lord’s.

Following India’s late dismissal, the English openers had to bat out the final six minutes of play — just enough time for India to squeeze in two overs.

KL Rahul Questions England’s Delay During Final Over

The real flashpoint came when Zak Crawley suddenly pulled out just before the third ball of the over, pointing toward the sight screen.

This brief pause triggered visible frustration in the Indian camp, who were eager to capitalize on the short window.

“I have seen him (Gill) fired up, but we wanted to bowl two overs. There were six minutes left. Two overs is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go,” Rahul explained during the press conference.

KL Rahul Says Situation Was Clear to Everyone Watching

Rahul emphasized that while it’s always a tough task for an opener to face even a couple of overs after a full day in the field, the intent behind the delay was evident.

“It’s a bit of theatrics at the end. We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day,” he said.

He acknowledged the pressure and opportunity in such moments.

“We were hoping we could get a wicket there and a wicket at the end of the day’s play would have been perfect for us. What happened at the end is just part of the game now,” Rahul stated.

KL Rahul’s Ton at Lord’s Helps Level the Scores

While the final moments were heated, Rahul’s performance earlier in the day was steady and composed.

He scored his second century at Lord’s, steering India to 387, matching England’s first-innings total on a wearing pitch.

“I understand from an opener’s point of view. I know exactly what was going on, and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opener will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes,” Rahul added.

ALSO READ: Billion-Dollar Cricket: IPL’s Growth Story Shakes Global Sports Economics

Tags: england tourkl rahulteam indiazak crawley

More News

India To Begin Domestic Production Of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Export Curbs
EC Finds Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh Citizens With Aadhar, Domicile, Ration Cards During SIR Exercise Of Voter Rolls
Naveen Patnaik, Congress Slam BJP Govt In Odisha Over Female Student Attempting Self Immolation Over Sexual Harassment
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 100, Hospitalised After Complaints of Fatigue
KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’
Assam Man Celebrates Divorce By Bathing in 40 Litres Of Milk, Says I Am Free
Delhi Footpath Horror: Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over Five Sleeping People In Vasant Vihar, 8-Year-Old Girl Among Injured
Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? Prosecutor In 26/11 Mumbai Terror Case, Now Nominated To Rajya Sabha
FPI Momentum Grows Market In July, Tariff Fears Could Break The Streak
Inflation Outlook Cools: Union Bank Cuts FY26 Forecast In Step With RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?