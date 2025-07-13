KL Rahul Rips Into England Openers After On-Field Verbal Spat: ‘Everyone Knows Exactly What Was Going On’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul didn’t hold back when addressing England’s tactics during the closing moments of Day 3 in the ongoing third Test at Lord’s.

Following India’s late dismissal, the English openers had to bat out the final six minutes of play — just enough time for India to squeeze in two overs.

KL Rahul Questions England’s Delay During Final Over

The real flashpoint came when Zak Crawley suddenly pulled out just before the third ball of the over, pointing toward the sight screen.

This brief pause triggered visible frustration in the Indian camp, who were eager to capitalize on the short window.

“I have seen him (Gill) fired up, but we wanted to bowl two overs. There were six minutes left. Two overs is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go,” Rahul explained during the press conference.

KL Rahul Says Situation Was Clear to Everyone Watching

Rahul emphasized that while it’s always a tough task for an opener to face even a couple of overs after a full day in the field, the intent behind the delay was evident.

“It’s a bit of theatrics at the end. We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day,” he said.

He acknowledged the pressure and opportunity in such moments.

“We were hoping we could get a wicket there and a wicket at the end of the day’s play would have been perfect for us. What happened at the end is just part of the game now,” Rahul stated.

THE FINAL OVER DRAMA BETWEEN INDIA AND ENGLAND. – Sunday will be lethal at Lord’s. 🔥pic.twitter.com/zGuoUvMN9e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2025

KL Rahul’s Ton at Lord’s Helps Level the Scores

While the final moments were heated, Rahul’s performance earlier in the day was steady and composed.

He scored his second century at Lord’s, steering India to 387, matching England’s first-innings total on a wearing pitch.

“I understand from an opener’s point of view. I know exactly what was going on, and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opener will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes,” Rahul added.

