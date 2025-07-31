KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly planning a big move ahead of IPL 2026. As per a report, the franchise is trying to trade India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul from Delhi Capitals. Rahul was picked up by Delhi for ₹14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Saudi Arabia.

KL Rahul in Line for Leadership Role

The report published by The Times of India mentions that KKR, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has already expressed interest in KL Rahul. The franchise has made initial contact with the player, who is currently in England, playing for India in the ongoing Test series against the hosts.

KKR is looking at Rahul not just as a run-getter but as a strong leadership option. With his experience and calm presence, the management feels he could be the right person to guide the team in the coming seasons.

KL Rahul’s Solid Run in the IPL

KL Rahul started his IPL career back in 2013, and since then, he has become one of the tournament’s top performers. From 2018 onwards, Rahul has consistently scored big. In four seasons, he made over 600 runs, and in three more, he scored more than 500 runs.

Only in the 2023 season did Rahul see a dip in form. But he bounced back strongly in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches. His performance included a century and three half-centuries, reminding everyone of his class and consistency.

KKR’s Leadership Vacuum After Iyer Exit

After winning the IPL title in 2024, KKR moved on from captain Shreyas Iyer. However, they failed to bring in a proper leader during the 2025 mega auction. Instead, they spent ₹23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer, a move that left fans and experts surprised.

Ajinkya Rahane was given the captaincy, but the team didn’t perform well and couldn’t get past the league stage. That’s why the team now sees KL Rahul as someone who can take charge. He has also previously worked with Abhishek Nayar, now part of KKR’s support staff.

Trade Trouble: KKR’s Lack of Assets

The major issue KKR faces is what they can offer in return. According to a source quoted by TOI, “However, the deal is unlikely to work out as KKR don’t have anybody they can trade to the Delhi Capitals in return.”

Despite the interest, unless KKR finds a valuable player to swap, the Rahul deal might not happen. But in the world of IPL trades, surprises can never be ruled out.

