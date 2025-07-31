Home > Sports > KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing a trade for KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2026. With captaincy concerns after Shreyas Iyer's exit, KKR sees Rahul as a strong leader. But a major hurdle is their lack of valuable trade assets to offer Delhi Capitals, who currently hold Rahul's contract.

KL Rahul to Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders' Big Plan for IPL 2026, Says Report (Image Credit - X)
KL Rahul to Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders' Big Plan for IPL 2026, Says Report (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 31, 2025 18:03:50 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly planning a big move ahead of IPL 2026. As per a report, the franchise is trying to trade India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul from Delhi Capitals. Rahul was picked up by Delhi for ₹14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Saudi Arabia.

KL Rahul in Line for Leadership Role

The report published by The Times of India mentions that KKR, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has already expressed interest in KL Rahul. The franchise has made initial contact with the player, who is currently in England, playing for India in the ongoing Test series against the hosts.

KKR is looking at Rahul not just as a run-getter but as a strong leadership option. With his experience and calm presence, the management feels he could be the right person to guide the team in the coming seasons.

KL Rahul’s Solid Run in the IPL

KL Rahul started his IPL career back in 2013, and since then, he has become one of the tournament’s top performers. From 2018 onwards, Rahul has consistently scored big. In four seasons, he made over 600 runs, and in three more, he scored more than 500 runs.

Only in the 2023 season did Rahul see a dip in form. But he bounced back strongly in IPL 2025, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches. His performance included a century and three half-centuries, reminding everyone of his class and consistency.

KKR’s Leadership Vacuum After Iyer Exit

After winning the IPL title in 2024, KKR moved on from captain Shreyas Iyer. However, they failed to bring in a proper leader during the 2025 mega auction. Instead, they spent ₹23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer, a move that left fans and experts surprised.

Ajinkya Rahane was given the captaincy, but the team didn’t perform well and couldn’t get past the league stage. That’s why the team now sees KL Rahul as someone who can take charge. He has also previously worked with Abhishek Nayar, now part of KKR’s support staff.

Trade Trouble: KKR’s Lack of Assets

The major issue KKR faces is what they can offer in return. According to a source quoted by TOI, “However, the deal is unlikely to work out as KKR don’t have anybody they can trade to the Delhi Capitals in return.”

Despite the interest, unless KKR finds a valuable player to swap, the Rahul deal might not happen. But in the world of IPL trades, surprises can never be ruled out.

ALSO READ: India’s Toss Losing Streak Hits Unlikely 1-in-32,768 Odds In 15th Straight Defeat

Tags: IPL 2026KKRkl rahulKolkata Knight Riders

RELATED News

PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed
India’s Toss Losing Streak Hits Unlikely 1-in-32,768 Odds In 15th Straight Defeat
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
No India-Pakistan Showdown At LA 2028? Pakistan Likely To Miss Olympics Due To Regional Qualification
New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants

LATEST NEWS

Indian State Refiners Stop Buying Russian Crude Following US Tariff Announcement: Report
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
Donald Trump vs Dmitry Medvedev: Why is Russian Politician on Target of US President
Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which is Safer for Your Joints?
76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised
Mock Drill Mayhem In Delhi-NCR: Sirens, Evacuations, And Real Preparedness In Mega DDMA Drill On August 1
Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI
‘Death of Democracy’: Protesters March To US Congressman’s Home With Coffin | WATCH
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report
KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report
KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report
KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?