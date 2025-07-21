LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

Kon Knueppel scored 21 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to their first NBA Summer League title, finishing a perfect 6-0 run with an 83-78 win over the Sacramento Kings. Despite a late Kings rally, Charlotte held on, overcoming adversity including a key ejection, to claim the championship.

Charlotte Hornets won their first NBA Summer League title (Image Credit - X)
Charlotte Hornets won their first NBA Summer League title (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 20:17:30 IST

Kon Knueppel, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, delivered a standout performance with 21 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to an 83-78 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League final on Sunday (July 20). The victory secured Charlotte’s first-ever Summer League championship, completing a perfect 6-0 campaign.

Knueppel’s outstanding tournament performance peaked with him earning MVP honors in the championship game. After a modest five-point debut, he boosted his scoring average to 18.3 points across his last four games.

Hornets Hold Off Kings’ Comeback Bid

“Like I said before, if you’re going to come here, you should win,” Knueppel said postgame. “So that’s what we did.”

Charlotte Hornets surged to a dominant 36-18 lead in the second quarter, but Sacramento Kings clawed back into contention. Isaac Jones led the charge with 24 points and 11 rebounds, cutting the Hornets’ lead to just one point twice in the closing minutes. Despite the rally, Charlotte held firm, closing out the win by making 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points, while three other Hornets each chipped in 11. The Kings, two-time Summer League champions in 2014 and 2021, finished with a 5-1 record. Nique Clifford posted 10 points and eight rebounds but came up short in his third Summer League final.

Physical Play and Late Drama

The game took a tense turn late in the third quarter when Hornets center James Banks III was ejected for a flagrant-two foul after elbowing Kings big man Dylan Cardwell in the face. Cardwell stayed down for several minutes before continuing.

“It’s a championship game. That’s what everybody wants to see,” said Hornets Summer League coach Chris Jent. “To win, you’ve got to play through adversity.”

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Tags: Kon Knueppelnba

More News

Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Has No Contribution To Ananya Panday’s Career Growth Post ‘Struggle’ Comment: She Got Those Opportunities
US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report
CII Gender Policy Symposium Initiates A Dialogue Towards Evidence-Based Approach To Gender-Responsive Public Policies
Delhi-Kolkata Flight Aborts Take-Off As Pilot Applies Brakes At 155 kmph; Rescheduled For Later Departure
Over 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Coming Up in Delhi by August: Govt Fast-Tracks Healthcare Push
Vidya Balan Bats For Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row But Adds, We Cannot Afford To Shoot Only For Eight Hours
Launch Of ‘Ajay’ Marks Completion Of GRSE’s ASW Shallow Water Craft Project
‘Saiyaara’ Virus Sweeps Nation With ‘Emotional Damage’: Fans Lose It In Theatres, Videos Go Viral
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Monsoon Session Of Parliament Day One Key Highlights: Notice To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma And Other Big News
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics
Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?