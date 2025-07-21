Kon Knueppel Leads Hornets to Historic NBA Summer League Championship with 21-Point Heroics

Kon Knueppel, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, delivered a standout performance with 21 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to an 83-78 victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League final on Sunday (July 20). The victory secured Charlotte’s first-ever Summer League championship, completing a perfect 6-0 campaign.

Knueppel’s outstanding tournament performance peaked with him earning MVP honors in the championship game. After a modest five-point debut, he boosted his scoring average to 18.3 points across his last four games.

Hornets Hold Off Kings’ Comeback Bid

“Like I said before, if you’re going to come here, you should win,” Knueppel said postgame. “So that’s what we did.”

Charlotte Hornets surged to a dominant 36-18 lead in the second quarter, but Sacramento Kings clawed back into contention. Isaac Jones led the charge with 24 points and 11 rebounds, cutting the Hornets’ lead to just one point twice in the closing minutes. Despite the rally, Charlotte held firm, closing out the win by making 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points, while three other Hornets each chipped in 11. The Kings, two-time Summer League champions in 2014 and 2021, finished with a 5-1 record. Nique Clifford posted 10 points and eight rebounds but came up short in his third Summer League final.

Physical Play and Late Drama

The game took a tense turn late in the third quarter when Hornets center James Banks III was ejected for a flagrant-two foul after elbowing Kings big man Dylan Cardwell in the face. Cardwell stayed down for several minutes before continuing.

“It’s a championship game. That’s what everybody wants to see,” said Hornets Summer League coach Chris Jent. “To win, you’ve got to play through adversity.”

