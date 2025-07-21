Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer made recent headlines this with a surprise visit to Spanish football giants FC Barcelona on Monday (Jul 20). The social media platform X is flooded with pics of Shreyas Iyer holding Barcelona jersery.

Shreyas Iyer’s stop in Barcelona comes during India’s ongoing cricket tour of England, adding a fun break to the high-stakes Test series.

Love seeing Shreyas Iyer repping Barça!

He’s a true sports fan, and it’s cool to see him supporting a different teams🙌 and sharing their passion. Kudos to Shreyas Iyer for showing off his Barcelona love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NQfnwxqXVH — 𝑨𝒏𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒏 🚩 (@AnuranDey_96) July 21, 2025

Indian Cricket Team Too Met United at Old Trafford

A day before Iyer’s Barcelona trip, the Indian men’s cricket team spent time with Manchester United players at Old Trafford. The bonding session, shared on Instagram with the caption “United in Manchester,” featured both teams enjoying football and cricket drills.

Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant suited up in Manchester United jerseys and took turns shooting penalties, while pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled to defender Harry Maguire. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir joined the fun, swapping jerseys with United manager Ruben Amorim. A cheerful moment between Gill and United captain Bruno Fernandes, as well as Kuldeep Yadav soaking in Amorim’s tactics, highlighted the warm exchange.





Squad Updates and Series Stakes

While the off-field camaraderie made headlines, Team India made an important squad adjustment. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj was added to the Test squad after Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during training. Kamboj, who recently impressed with five wickets in two games for India A, could be a crucial addition as India faces a must-win situation in Manchester with England leading the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United kicked off their 2025 pre-season tour with a goalless draw against Leeds United in Sweden. New signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon made their debuts and impressed fans at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line and cultural exchanges adding flavor to the tour, India’s England series continues to blend competition with connection.

