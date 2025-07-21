LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Shreyas Iyer visited FC Barcelona while the Indian cricket team bonded with Manchester United ahead of the fourth Test vs England. Players shared light moments, exchanged jerseys, and played football at Old Trafford. India also added pacer Anshul Kamboj to the squad after Arshdeep Singh’s injury.

Shreyas Iyer recently visited FC Barcelona (Image Credit - X)
Shreyas Iyer recently visited FC Barcelona (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 19:38:34 IST

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer made recent headlines this with a surprise visit to Spanish football giants FC Barcelona on Monday (Jul 20). The social media platform X is flooded with pics of Shreyas Iyer holding Barcelona jersery. 

Shreyas Iyer’s stop in Barcelona comes during India’s ongoing cricket tour of England, adding a fun break to the high-stakes Test series.

Indian Cricket Team Too Met United at Old Trafford

A day before Iyer’s Barcelona trip, the Indian men’s cricket team spent time with Manchester United players at Old Trafford. The bonding session, shared on Instagram with the caption “United in Manchester,” featured both teams enjoying football and cricket drills.

Captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant suited up in Manchester United jerseys and took turns shooting penalties, while pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled to defender Harry Maguire. Even head coach Gautam Gambhir joined the fun, swapping jerseys with United manager Ruben Amorim. A cheerful moment between Gill and United captain Bruno Fernandes, as well as Kuldeep Yadav soaking in Amorim’s tactics, highlighted the warm exchange.


Squad Updates and Series Stakes

While the off-field camaraderie made headlines, Team India made an important squad adjustment. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj was added to the Test squad after Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during training. Kamboj, who recently impressed with five wickets in two games for India A, could be a crucial addition as India faces a must-win situation in Manchester with England leading the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United kicked off their 2025 pre-season tour with a goalless draw against Leeds United in Sweden. New signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon made their debuts and impressed fans at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line and cultural exchanges adding flavor to the tour, India’s England series continues to blend competition with connection.

Also Read: AJ Styles Returns, Leon Slater Shines, and TNA Slammiversary 2025 Delivers a Blockbuster Night

Tags: FC Barcelonaindian cricket teamshreyas iyer

More News

Eternal Share Price Jumps 7% Despite 90% Profit Drop, Why Investors Are Bullish On The Future?
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Farah Khan Sponsors English School Education for his house help Dilip’s Kids, Says ‘I don’t want them to work in homes’
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Face ED Heat For Allegedly Endorsing Illegal Betting Platforms, 25 Celebs Under Scanner
John Oliver Is Partly Excited Over Cancellation of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert But Calls It ‘Very, Very Sad News’
Ajay Devgn Makes Fun Of Ravi Kishan After Revealing He Touches Wife Preeti’s Feet Every Night, Kapil Sharma Chimes In
‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025′ Central To Developing Sports’: MoS Raksha Khadse Hails PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision After Special Olympics Bharat football team victory
SC Seeks Report In A Week On Missing Russian Woman And Son; Husband Saikat Basu Alleges ‘Well-Planned Escape’
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?