AJ Styles Returns, Leon Slater Shines, and TNA Slammiversary 2025 Delivers a Blockbuster Night

TNA Slammiversary 2025 celebrated the company’s 23rd anniversary in spectacular fashion at the UBS Arena in New York. From surprise returns to high-stakes title matches, the night had everything a wrestling fan could ask for, including the long-awaited return of American wrestler AJ Styles after 12 years.

AJ Styles Comes Home to Inspire the Future

In a jaw-dropping moment, AJ Styles made his return to TNA, receiving a thunderous ovation from the 7,000-strong crowd as his iconic “Get Ready to Fly” theme echoed through the arena. Styles appeared moments after 20-year-old Leon Slater defeated Moose to become the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history.

“TNA, did you miss me?” Styles asked, before congratulating Slater and hinting at a potential in-ring return. While not confirming future appearances, Styles acknowledged his TNA roots and praised Slater’s performance as a glimpse into the division’s future. Now a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran, Styles’ appearance was made possible by the ongoing WWE-TNA talent exchange partnership.

Title Matches and Surprises Keep the Crowd on Edge

The Sunday night (July 20) delivered a thrilling lineup of matches, highlighted by a high-octane ladder bout where The Nemeths held onto their World Tag Team titles against The Hardys, The Rascalz, and First Class. Jacy Jayne emerged victorious in a title-for-title clash with Masha Slamovich, while Indi Hartwell battled back to defeat Tessa Blanchard in a gritty showdown. Trick Williams also retained his championship in a fast-paced triple-threat contest against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.

The System defeated NXT’s DarkState in a chaotic multi-man tag match, while Mustafa Ali overcame Cedric Alexander in a high-energy opener featuring outside interference from Tasha Steelz and Jason Hotch.

Legacy Meets New Era in a Memorable Slammiversary

Slammiversary 2025 was more than just a celebration—it was a powerful statement on TNA’s past, present, and future. AJ Styles’ heartfelt return symbolized the connection between TNA’s storied past and its promising future, while breakout talent like Leon Slater showed that the next generation is more than ready to lead the way.

