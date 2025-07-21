Asia Cup Crisis Threatens PCB with Rs 35 Crore Loss Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

With the Asia Cup 2025 clouded by uncertainty, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is staring at a potential financial loss of Rs 35 crore if the tournament is canceled. The geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan were sparked by the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response under Operation Sindoor have thrown the fate of the tournament into serious doubt.

Though both countries agreed to a ceasefire in May, the uneasy truce has already impacted cricketing events. The World Championship of Legends saw the India vs Pakistan match canceled due to public outrage, reflecting the deepening strain that now threatens the Asia Cup as well.

Asia Cup Uncertainty Threatens PCB Revenue

The PCB had budgeted to earn 1.16 billion rupees (Rs 35 crore approx) from the Asia Cup, forming a critical part of its estimated 8.8 billion rupees (Rs 664 crore approx) annual revenue. Of this, 7.7 billion rupees is expected from the International Cricket Council (ICC), and another 7.7 million rupees from other international cricket activities. These revenues are vital for PCB’s financial stability, according to a report by PTI.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, did not attend the recent ICC meeting in Singapore, sending CEO Sumair Ahmed instead. However, efforts to salvage the Asia Cup through diplomatic channels have so far been unsuccessful.

ACC Meeting in Jeopardy as BCCI Holds Firm

A special Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting to decide the tournament’s fate is scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to attend unless the venue is changed. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Oman have also echoed India’s concerns about meeting in Bangladesh.

With the event originally scheduled to be hosted by India in a neutral venue, the lack of consensus among member nations raises serious doubts about the tournament’s viability.

Clock Ticking for Resolution

As the situation stands, no clear alternative has been proposed, and time is running out. The PCB’s financial health, as well as regional cricket diplomacy, hangs in the balance.

