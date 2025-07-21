LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Philadelphia Phillies Reunite with David Robertson in US 5 Million Deal to Bolster Struggling Bullpen

The Phillies have signed veteran reliever David Robertson to a $5.5M deal to strengthen their struggling bullpen. At 40, Robertson returns for his third stint with the team after posting a 3.00 ERA last season. With key arms like Alvarado suspended, the Phillies are expected to make more bullpen moves.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 17:16:32 IST

The Philadelphia Phillies are bringing back a familiar face to address one of their biggest weaknesses. According to reports, the team has agreed to deal with veteran reliever David Robertson, pending a physical. The 40-year-old right-hander threw for scouts over the weekend and will now begin his 17th Major League Baseball (MLB) season with a return to Philadelphia.

Robertson’s contract is a prorated one-year deal worth roughly US 5.5 million, though the luxury tax penalty will bring the Phillies’ total cost to about US 12 million. He last pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2024, finishing with a 3.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 72 innings, despite struggling in save situations (2-for-10).

Bullpen in Crisis Mode

The Phillies’ bullpen has been a major weak point this season, ranking 23rd in MLB in ERA. José Alvarado, their most reliable reliever, is currently serving an 80-game suspension and will miss the postseason. Offseason acquisition Jordan Romano has underperformed with a 6.88 ERA, while Matt Strahm has regressed after an All-Star campaign in 2023.

With only one key reliever, Orion Kerkering, maintaining a sub-3.00 ERA, Philadelphia has been desperate for reinforcements. Though Robertson is unlikely to be a full-time closer at this stage of his career, his experience and ability to pitch high-leverage innings make him a valuable addition.

David Robertson’s Familiar Return

This marks Robertson’s third stint with the Phillies. He first signed with the team in 2019 but pitched in just seven games before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2022 after a midseason trade from the Cubs. A former All-Star with the Yankees in 2011, Robertson has also played for the Mets, Marlins, Rays, and White Sox.

Though he hasn’t pitched yet in 2025, the Phillies are hoping his leadership and postseason experience will help stabilize a bullpen that has struggled mightily. More moves are expected, but signing Robertson is a clear first step in the Phillies’ push for a deep October run.

Also Read: Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

Tags: David RobertsonMLBPhiladelphia Phillies

