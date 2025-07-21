Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau is heading to the Ryder Cup, no matter how the points shake out. U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley confirmed on Sunday (July 20) that he will use one of his six captain’s picks on Bryson DeChambeau if necessary, ensuring the LIV Golf star tees it up at Bethpage Black this fall.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Bradley told Sports Illustrated via text. “He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Major Momentum

Bryson DeChambeau, who posted a final-round 64 to finish tied for 10th at the British Open, has been in strong form throughout the season. He’s now logged top-10 finishes in three of the four majors, but his affiliation with LIV Golf means he isn’t earning Ryder Cup points. Despite currently sitting fifth in the U.S. standings, his position is far from secure with the BMW Championship looming and PGA Tour players like Justin Thomas close behind.

Only the top six players after the BMW Championship will earn automatic spots. Should DeChambeau fall out of that group, Bradley has made it clear he’ll select him regardless.

Captain’s Trust and Team Focus

Keegan Bradley is expected to name six captain’s picks once automatic qualifiers are finalized, and he sees DeChambeau as crucial to a U.S. team looking to reclaim the Cup on home soil. Bryson DeChambeau also revealed he had a brief but impactful interaction with Bradley at Royal Portrush.

“He put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational,” DeChambeau said, though he didn’t disclose the message. “It meant a lot. This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.”

DeChambeau’s passion and Bradley’s faith make his Ryder Cup spot a near certainty.

