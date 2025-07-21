LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > Sports > Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley confirmed he will pick Bryson DeChambeau for the team, even if he doesn’t qualify automatically. Despite playing in LIV Golf and missing out on points, DeChambeau’s strong major finishes and energy make him a key part of the U.S. team at Bethpage Black.

Keegan Bradley has confirmed he will pick Bryson DeChambeau for the team (Image Credit - X)
Keegan Bradley has confirmed he will pick Bryson DeChambeau for the team (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:45:09 IST

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau is heading to the Ryder Cup, no matter how the points shake out. U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley confirmed on Sunday (July 20) that he will use one of his six captain’s picks on Bryson DeChambeau if necessary, ensuring the LIV Golf star tees it up at Bethpage Black this fall.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Bradley told Sports Illustrated via text. “He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Major Momentum

Bryson DeChambeau, who posted a final-round 64 to finish tied for 10th at the British Open, has been in strong form throughout the season. He’s now logged top-10 finishes in three of the four majors, but his affiliation with LIV Golf means he isn’t earning Ryder Cup points. Despite currently sitting fifth in the U.S. standings, his position is far from secure with the BMW Championship looming and PGA Tour players like Justin Thomas close behind.

Only the top six players after the BMW Championship will earn automatic spots. Should DeChambeau fall out of that group, Bradley has made it clear he’ll select him regardless.

Captain’s Trust and Team Focus

Keegan Bradley is expected to name six captain’s picks once automatic qualifiers are finalized, and he sees DeChambeau as crucial to a U.S. team looking to reclaim the Cup on home soil. Bryson DeChambeau also revealed he had a brief but impactful interaction with Bradley at Royal Portrush.

“He put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational,” DeChambeau said, though he didn’t disclose the message. “It meant a lot. This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.”

DeChambeau’s passion and Bradley’s faith make his Ryder Cup spot a near certainty.

Also Read: Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

Tags: Bryson DeChambeauKeegan BradleyRyder Cup

More News

Rishab Shetty Calls Kantara: Chapter 1 A ‘Divine Force’, Unveils First Glimpse- See Pic Here!
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Veteran Communist Leader VS Achuthanandan Passes Away At 101 In Thiruvananthapuram
Shirtless Man’s Dramatic Reaction to ‘Saiyaara’ Goes Viral: Screams, Collapses, And Sparks Internet Frenzy
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025
Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop
Is Mohit Suri’s New Record-Breaking Film Saiyaara A Copy Of A Korean Film? Internet Says “He Has Barely Made Any Original Film.”
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?