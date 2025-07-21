LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > Sports > Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

Donald Trump threatened to block a new NFL stadium deal for the Washington Commanders unless they revert to the “Redskins” name. He also urged the Cleveland Guardians to return to “Indians,” claiming Native Americans support the changes back. Both teams have declined to comment.

Donald Trump has threatened to block a new NFL stadium deal (Image Credit - X)
Donald Trump has threatened to block a new NFL stadium deal (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 16:18:16 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over the Washington Commanders’ name, threatening to block a stadium deal unless the National Football League (NFL) team reverts to its former name, the “Redskins.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the “ridiculous moniker” and claimed the team would be “much more valuable” under its previous identity. He warned that if the name isn’t changed back, he won’t support the team’s plans to build a new NFL stadium at the RFK site in Washington, D.C.

The franchise, which left D.C. for Landover, Maryland, in 1997, is now in talks with city leaders to return. Although Donald Trump once praised the proposal, the deal is currently stalled before the D.C. Council, which is holding its first public hearing on July 29.

Donald Trump’s Stadium Deal Leverage

Donald Trump’s comments add political pressure to the redevelopment effort, with Mayor Muriel Bowser urging the Council to take action. She said the Commanders are growing “anxious” as approval delays continue. Trump previously expressed willingness to intervene, stating the federal government has authority over the land.

“It’s a great piece of property,” he said earlier this month. “If I can help them out, I would.” In late 2024, Congress passed a bill transferring control of the site from the federal government to D.C., opening the door for the possible return of the NFL team to its original home.

Targeting Team Names Across Sports

Donald Trump also pressured Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former name, the “Indians,” claiming Native Americans support the original name. He even blamed team co-owner Matt Dolan’s political losses on the change. “MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN,” he posted, echoing his signature slogan.

Cultural Shifts Clash with Political Rhetoric

Both the NFL’s Commanders and MLB’s Guardians changed names after years of criticism from Native American groups who viewed the old names as racial slurs. Trump insists “times are different now” and calls for a return to tradition. Neither team has responded publicly to his latest remarks.

Also Read: Reclaiming The Board: India To Host Chess World Cup After 23 Years

Tags: donald trumpNFLWashington Commanders

More News

Rishab Shetty Calls Kantara: Chapter 1 A ‘Divine Force’, Unveils First Glimpse- See Pic Here!
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Veteran Communist Leader VS Achuthanandan Passes Away At 101 In Thiruvananthapuram
Shirtless Man’s Dramatic Reaction to ‘Saiyaara’ Goes Viral: Screams, Collapses, And Sparks Internet Frenzy
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025
Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop
Is Mohit Suri’s New Record-Breaking Film Saiyaara A Copy Of A Korean Film? Internet Says “He Has Barely Made Any Original Film.”
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?