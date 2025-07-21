Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over the Washington Commanders’ name, threatening to block a stadium deal unless the National Football League (NFL) team reverts to its former name, the “Redskins.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed the “ridiculous moniker” and claimed the team would be “much more valuable” under its previous identity. He warned that if the name isn’t changed back, he won’t support the team’s plans to build a new NFL stadium at the RFK site in Washington, D.C.

The franchise, which left D.C. for Landover, Maryland, in 1997, is now in talks with city leaders to return. Although Donald Trump once praised the proposal, the deal is currently stalled before the D.C. Council, which is holding its first public hearing on July 29.

Donald Trump’s Stadium Deal Leverage

Donald Trump’s comments add political pressure to the redevelopment effort, with Mayor Muriel Bowser urging the Council to take action. She said the Commanders are growing “anxious” as approval delays continue. Trump previously expressed willingness to intervene, stating the federal government has authority over the land.

“It’s a great piece of property,” he said earlier this month. “If I can help them out, I would.” In late 2024, Congress passed a bill transferring control of the site from the federal government to D.C., opening the door for the possible return of the NFL team to its original home.

Targeting Team Names Across Sports

Donald Trump also pressured Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former name, the “Indians,” claiming Native Americans support the original name. He even blamed team co-owner Matt Dolan’s political losses on the change. “MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN,” he posted, echoing his signature slogan.

Cultural Shifts Clash with Political Rhetoric

Both the NFL’s Commanders and MLB’s Guardians changed names after years of criticism from Native American groups who viewed the old names as racial slurs. Trump insists “times are different now” and calls for a return to tradition. Neither team has responded publicly to his latest remarks.

Also Read: Reclaiming The Board: India To Host Chess World Cup After 23 Years