Kyle Gibson Retires After 13-Season MLB Career Marked by Endurance and Respect

After 13 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson has officially announced his retirement. The 37-year-old revealed the news on the Serving It Up podcast on Thursday (July 17), closing the book on a career defined by consistency, resilience, and respect from across the league.

A first-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2009, Kyle Gibson’s path to the majors was initially delayed by Tommy John surgery in 2011. He made his MLB debut in 2013 at age 25 and quickly earned a reputation as a dependable innings-eater with a strong sinker and quiet leadership.

Ironman on the Mound

Kyle Gibson’s durability became his trademark. From 2013 onward, he logged 328 career starts, second only to Max Scherzer during that span and threw the seventh-most innings in MLB.

Aside from the shortened 2020 season, he pitched at least 147 innings in 10 consecutive seasons, a rare level of consistency in today’s game. His reliability made him a staple in rotations across five teams: the Twins, Rangers, Phillies, Orioles, and Cardinals.

Over his full career, Gibson amassed a 112–111 record and 4.60 ERA in 1,878 innings, finishing as a rare example of a pitcher who quietly put up meaningful numbers year after year without dominating headlines.

All-Star Recognition and a Career Milestone

Gibson’s peak came in 2021 with the Texas Rangers, when he was selected to his first and only All-Star Game. That season, he posted a 6–1 record with a 2.29 ERA in his first 17 starts and entered the break as one of the league’s top-performing starters. He was later traded to the Phillies, finishing the season with a 10-9 record and 3.71 ERA.

Though never a household name, Gibson’s 2021 All-Star nod was a reflection of years of under-the-radar excellence.

A Quiet Farewell

Gibson’s final MLB appearance came with the Orioles in 2025, struggling through four starts before being released. He signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays but didn’t return to the majors. He retires having earned over USD 70 million, respected throughout the game not for flashy stats, but for his durability, leadership, and professionalism over a quietly impressive career.

