Home > Sports > Pittsburgh Steelers Make T.J. Watt NFL’s Highest-Paid Defender in Record Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers Make T.J. Watt NFL’s Highest-Paid Defender in Record Deal

T.J. Watt signed a historic 3-year, USD 123 million extension with the Steelers, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. With USD 108 million guaranteed, Watt remains the defensive cornerstone in Pittsburgh. As the 2025 season nears, the focus shifts from individual dominance to playoff success.

TJ Watt (Image Credit - X)
TJ Watt (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 06:00:04 IST

American football linebacker T. J. Watt has redefined defensive player contracts once again, agreeing to a three-year, USD 123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal includes USD 108 million fully guaranteed, with a National Football League (NFL) record USD 41 million average annual salary for a non-quarterback, surpassing all previous deals at his position.

This contract marks Watt’s second record-breaking extension. Back in 2021, he signed a four-year, USD 112 million deal, which was entering its final year before being restructured for this new agreement.

At 30, Watt remains one of the most feared defensive players in football, and now, one of the best-compensated as well. His deal secures his presence in Pittsburgh through 2028, keeping the face of the franchise in black and gold for years to come.


Statistics That Justify the Salary

T.J. Watt’s dominance on the field is undeniable. The seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has led the league in sacks three times in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In 2021, Watt matched Michael Strahan’s long-standing single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks, and he did it in only 15 games. He continued his dominance in 2023, racking up 11.5 sacks, a league-leading six forced fumbles, 19 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.

Since entering the league as the 30th overall pick in 2017, Watt has amassed 108 career sacks, placing him 6th among active players and 31st all-time. He’s also recorded 33 forced fumbles, 126 tackles for loss, and 225 QB hits, showcasing a complete and relentless defensive arsenal.

Franchise Anchor and Future Outlook

Watt’s extension is more than a financial commitment, it’s a declaration of belief. The Steelers see him not only as the team’s defensive leader but also as the key to future success.

As Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the focus now shifts to results. Watt has nothing left to prove individually. Now, the challenge is clear: transform individual brilliance into postseason success as the Steelers gear up for a high-stakes 2025 season opener against the New York Jets.

Also Read: Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

