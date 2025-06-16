Live Tv
LA 2028 Olympics: Novak Djokovic Plans To Defend Men's Singles Title

LA 2028 Olympics: Novak Djokovic Plans To Defend Men’s Singles Title

Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, stating it's the one thing driving his career forward as he prepares for what could be a historic final chapter.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 21:14:43 IST

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has revealed that defending his men’s singles title at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is the key reason he remains driven to compete at the highest level. The Serbian star, who has already achieved nearly everything in the sport, says this singular goal continues to fuel his passion.

LA 2028 Olympics Becomes Djokovic’s Main Focus

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he envisions playing in his sixth Olympic Games and sees LA 2028 as a personal mission. Djokovic would be 41 years old by the time the event rolls around, and if he defends his gold medal, he would match Andy Murray, the only man to have done so in singles.

Despite scaling down his schedule in recent years, Djokovic emphasized how meaningful the Olympic stage remains to him.

“The only thing that, at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point. It’s interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption; the only thing that I have in my head that gives me motivation is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles. Playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics,” said Djokovic in a conversation with Slaven Bilic, as quoted by Olympics.com.

Paris 2024 Win Completes Djokovic’s Trophy Cabinet

Djokovic secured Olympic gold by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris 2024 final, completing his collection of tennis’s most prestigious accolades.

With victories at all four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the ATP Finals, and each of the nine ATP Masters tournaments, Djokovic’s résumé stands as one of the most comprehensive in tennis history.

Still, the thought of standing once again on the Olympic podium wearing Serbian colours is what keeps him pushing forward.

Tennis at LA 2028 Set to Take Place in Carson

The tennis competitions at the LA 2028 Olympics are scheduled to be held at the Tennis Center in Carson, which currently functions as a USTA high-performance training facility.

This venue, known for producing elite-level talent, will now offer Djokovic one last shot at Olympic greatness.

Djokovic Falls Short at French Open 2025

In the recent French Open 2025, Djokovic fell in the semifinals to Italy’s Jannik Sinner. The world number one outclassed the Serbian star with a straight-sets win: 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3).

Sinner’s win over the three-time Roland Garros champion marked a significant moment, as Djokovic continues balancing age with his competitive ambitions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: India Finishes 3rd In 2025 Shooting World Cup Medal Tally With 4 Medals

Tags: andy murray
