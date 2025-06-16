India Finishes 3rd In 2025 Shooting World Cup Medal Tally With 4 Medals

India wrapped up its campaign at the third leg of the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich with a solid performance, bagging four medals in total. The 36-member Indian team clinched two gold and two bronze medals, finishing third in the overall medal tally behind China and Norway.

Elavenil Valarivan Leads India’s Medal Surge

Two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan gave India its first medal in the tournament by securing bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle event. She scored 231.2 in the final, displaying strong nerves under pressure.

During the qualification round, she also set a new national record with an outstanding score of 635.9, marking a significant personal and national milestone.

“We train every day with the dream of winning something for our country. I am very grateful to the Gun For Glory setup, and specifically coach Neha Chavan, for their continued guidance and support in helping me excel in the sport I deeply love,” said Elavenil.

Reflecting on her qualification round, she added, “For me, breaking the record was reflective of all the effort my coaches and I put in before the tournament. I approached the qualifications with the intent of performing to the best of my ability, and I am glad it turned out well.”

Suruchi Singh Secures Her Third Gold of the Season

Teenage shooting sensation Suruchi Singh continued her golden streak in the women’s 10m air pistol category. The 19-year-old secured her third gold of the 2025 World Cup series with a final score of 241.9.

She had previously topped the podium in the Buenos Aires and Lima legs earlier in the year, and her Munich victory further cements her status as one of India’s brightest young stars in shooting sports.

Suruchi’s calm and consistent showing in the final demonstrated her maturity well beyond her years. Her results indicate she is on track to become a top global contender in the years ahead.

Team Efforts Shine in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Event

India’s second gold medal came through the partnership of Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. The Indian duo outperformed the Chinese team with a commanding 17-7 win in the final.

Their performance reflected not only their technical excellence but also the teamwork and preparation that went into the event.

This victory added to India’s reputation in team events, showcasing the country’s growing bench strength in shooting disciplines.

Sift Kaur Samra and Maddeneni Umamahesh Add to India’s Strong Show

Adding another bronze to the tally, Sift Kaur Samra finished third in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. She delivered a composed performance in the final, scoring 453.1 to earn her place on the podium.

Meanwhile, young shooter Maddeneni Umamahesh made an impact in the men’s 10m air rifle event. Though he didn’t medal, he was the only Indian to reach the top 8 in qualifications, with a score of 632.3. His performance suggests a bright future ahead.

Gun for Glory founder and Olympic medalist Gagan Narang praised the athletes for their performance.

“It is so heartwarming to see Indian athletes doing so well on the international stage. I have always wanted to give back to the sport that has given me so much. Seeing these young men and women doing so well internationally makes me proud and grateful to have the opportunity to help support the development of sporting youth in India,” Narang said.

India Sets Sights on Ningbo as Next Challenge

With momentum building, the Indian shooting team now prepares for the next leg of the 2025 ISSF World Cup, set to take place in Ningbo, China, this September.

The Munich results have not only boosted the athletes’ confidence but also sent a strong message about India’s growing presence in the global shooting arena.

