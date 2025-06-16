BCCI Asks India A Player To Stay Back In England, Possible Squad Addition: Report

India’s five-Test series against England is just four days away, and preparations are reaching their final phase. While senior players have been busy with warm-up fixtures, a few behind-the-scenes decisions have caught attention, including one involving India A pacer Harshit Rana.

Harshit Rana Remains in England Amid Squad Addition Talks

Harshit Rana, who featured in a warm-up game against the England Lions and claimed a wicket, has reportedly been asked by the BCCI to stay back in England even after India A’s matches concluded. This update, shared by Revsportz, has fueled speculation that the young fast bowler might be added to the senior Test squad.

The decision gains significance considering India’s current fast bowling line-up. The main squad includes experienced names such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. However, with confirmation that Bumrah will not be available for the entire series, the team may be looking to bolster its pace attack.

India A Tour Strengthens Core Test Squad

The India A squad’s tour of England has served multiple purposes. While it provided match experience to emerging talent, it also acted as a support system for the senior team. Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj have been actively involved in games over the past two weeks.

Rana’s performance in his lone appearance against the Lions may have left a strong impression. His continued presence suggests that the selectors are preparing for all possibilities, especially given the physical demands of a long series in English conditions. Depth in the fast bowling unit is likely to be a critical factor.

Gautam Gambhir to Rejoin Team Before First Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will rejoin the squad in Leeds on Tuesday, just before the first Test begins on June 20. Gambhir had returned to India last week due to a family emergency after his mother suffered a heart attack.

“His mother is doing well now. Gautam will leave tomorrow and join the squad the same day,” a BCCI source told PTI.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel, has managed the team’s practice sessions. A behind-closed-doors intra-squad match between India and India A wrapped up on Sunday in Beckenham, giving the management another opportunity to observe players closely.

India Targets First Test Series Win in England Since 2007

The Indian Test team, captained by Shubman Gill, is determined to end its long wait for a series win in England. The last time India achieved this was back in 2007, and the current squad sees this as a major goal.

Rishabh Pant returns to the side as vice-captain and primary wicketkeeper. The batting group features Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair. All-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar add depth, while Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur provide versatile options.

India’s bowling attack features spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and a pace group that may see late additions if needed. With Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to play all five matches, management is keeping options like Rana under watch.

Team India full squad:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Accused Of Ball Tampering In Tamil Nadu Premier League Match