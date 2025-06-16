R Ashwin Accused Of Ball Tampering In Tamil Nadu Premier League Match

Former India spinner R Ashwin has been accused of ball tampering during the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match. The Madurai Panthers officially filed a complaint against Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons, claiming tampering occurred in their game on June 14.

Madurai Panthers Lodge Official Ball Tampering Complaint

In their formal complaint, Madurai Panthers alleged that Dindigul Dragons used chemically treated towels to alter the ball’s condition, making it heavier. They also pointed out that the ball emitted a metallic sound when struck, which raised suspicion of foul play.

TNPL organizers have acknowledged the complaint and requested evidence to back these serious claims. Madurai Panthers must now submit proof supporting their allegations for the league to take further action.

TNPL Demands Proof Before Taking Action

TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan confirmed the receipt of the complaint but emphasized the need for concrete evidence.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” Kannan told The Indian Express.

This statement highlights the seriousness with which the league is treating the accusations but also reinforces the importance of substantiating claims before penalizing any party.

Madurai Panthers Highlight Ongoing Ball Tampering Concerns

Before filing the official complaint, Madurai Panthers’ Chief Operating Officer S Mahesh sent a detailed letter to the TNPL authorities. He described multiple incidents where Dindigul Dragons allegedly continued to tamper with the ball despite repeated warnings.

“A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals,” Mahesh wrote.

The allegation points to a deliberate attempt by Dindigul Dragons to manipulate match conditions, a charge that could carry significant repercussions if proven true.

TNPL Clarifies Ball Handling Protocols Amidst Wet Conditions

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association provides towels to franchises to dry the ball, especially during wet outfield conditions. However, these towels are to be used strictly under the supervision of on-field umpires.

“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball and they didn’t find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan explained.

This protocol is intended to prevent any unfair advantage through ball tampering, yet the complaint indicates a potential breach of these rules.

The Road Ahead for Ashwin and TNPL

At present, the TNPL is awaiting concrete evidence from Madurai Panthers before proceeding with any disciplinary measures. If the allegations are verified, an independent committee will be set up to investigate further. Conversely, if Madurai Panthers fail to provide proof, they themselves may face penalties for raising unfounded claims.

The controversy around R Ashwin and ball tampering has cast a shadow over the TNPL, raising questions about the integrity of the game and the enforcement of fair play guidelines. Fans and officials alike await clarity as the league takes steps to resolve this matter transparently.

