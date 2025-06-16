BCCI Introduces Bone Test For Junior Cricketers To Prevent Age Fraud

In a proactive step to tighten the age verification process, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a fresh protocol involving an additional bone test for junior cricketers. The move aims to offer players another chance to qualify if they were earlier ruled out due to the existing +1 factor added in bone age calculation.

This initiative is expected to benefit youngsters in the Under-16 and Under-15 categories who could previously be excluded from competition due to minimal age discrepancies created by mathematical estimations.

Bone Test Rule Modified for U-16 Boys’ Cricket

Under the current guidelines, junior players are tested using the TW3 method to determine their bone age. A +1 factor is then added to that result, which often affects eligibility for the next season.

If the added value pushes a player just over the age limit, they become ineligible to continue in the same age group. The BCCI’s revised rule now allows a second bone test the following year, specifically for Under-16 boys who were deemed ineligible based on the added calculation.

“It is being done to have an exact age and make sure that no player loses due to arithmetical calculation rather than scientific calculation,” a BCCI source told PTI.

This change provides a more accurate and fair approach, helping to determine whether the player has genuinely aged out or not.

BCCI Adjusts Eligibility Based on Exact Bone Age

The cutoff bone age for Under-16 boys is 16.5 years, while for Under-15 girls, it’s 15 years. A player must register a bone age of 16.4 or below to qualify for boys’ competitions and 14.9 or under for girls.

This means that a male cricketer who records a bone age of 15.4 years during the 2025-26 season will automatically be considered to have a bone age of 16.4 the next year due to the +1 rule. In such a case, the player qualifies for the following season without needing another test.

However, if the bone test shows 15.5 or more, the +1 rule pushes it to 16.5 or higher, making the player ineligible for the Under-16 group.

“It’s possible that this arithmetical calculation does not accurately reflect a player’s actual age, which could cause them to lose out on a year of eligibility,” the source added.

The second test comes into play precisely in such cases, giving the player a fair opportunity to prove eligibility with updated bone growth data instead of a fixed formula.

Girls’ Under-15 Cricket Also Covered in Bone Test Changes

For female cricketers in the Under-15 group, the updated guidelines are similar. If a girl is tested at 13.9 years this season, she would still qualify for the next season by adding one year to her bone age, reaching 14.9, which is still within the allowed limit.

However, if the test returns 14 years or more, she can only participate this season and will not be eligible next year. The cutoff bone age of 14.9 acts as the final threshold for the Under-15 girls’ competition.

This change is expected to bring clarity and fairness, especially in close-call cases, where the previous model would leave players sidelined due to marginal mathematical increments.

BCCI’s Decision Aims for Accuracy and Fairness

The BCCI’s new two-tier bone test system reflects a shift from purely mathematical judgment to a more medically precise method.

This updated process aims to reduce errors in eligibility assessments and helps prevent players from missing out on opportunities due to minor technicalities.

By allowing a second test where needed, the board ensures that actual biological age is prioritized, thus making the selection process more balanced and transparent across junior levels.

