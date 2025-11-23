LIVE TV
Lakshya Sen Wins Australian Open After Thrilling Battle With Japan's Yushi Tanaka, Ends Title Drought

Getting the title could also pave the way for more successful outings in the season, thus improving his ranking, and confidence, and giving him a psychological advantage.

Lakshya Sen Wins Australian Open After Thrilling Battle With Japan's Yushi Tanaka, Ends Title Drought (Image Credit: Lakshya Sen via Instagram)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 12:37:39 IST

Lakshya Sen took home a huge victory at the Australian Open by beating Yūshi Tanaka from Japan in the final of men’s singles. This victory not only gave Sen a Super 500 title but it also showed what great things lie ahead in his career. Reports have pointed out that Sen’s campaign was a consistent improvement round by round, and he showed up and delivered the best when it mattered most, in the final game. The way he remained calm and was able to execute despite the pressure was a characteristic of the title run.

Lakshya Sen Wins Australian Open 

Sen in the final match showed great court coverage, tactical awareness and a combination of smashing and cleverly timed net play. The Japanese fighter Tanaka got his place in the final by scoring consistently, but in the match for the title Sen was able to go up a notch. Key moments in the match witnessed Sen gathering the flow of the game and taking it with him through the period of clarity. Tanaka kept on putting up duels, but Sen’s know how and tough training let him have an advantage during the crucial points and thus closing the match with self assurance.

Lakshya Sen vs Japan’s Yushi Tanaka, First Title Of The Season

This win means a lot not only due to the trophy but also it is a clear signal about Sen’s future. Having already reached the finals and gained high level points in the circuit, this title confirms him as one of the top badminton players in India and more than that a world circuit contender. Getting the title could also pave the way for more successful outings in the season, thus improving his ranking, and confidence, and giving him a psychological advantage. For the Indian badminton fans, the win of Sen will always be a moment of pride and it also strengthens the position of Indian badminton in men’s singles. The targets ahead for him would probably be to first of all, keep the same level of play, then, change more finals into victories, and finally take on the top players of the sport.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS