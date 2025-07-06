Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Sports > Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix

After rain soaked the circuit all morning, Verstappen maintained his lead from the start, but Hamilton quickly closed the gap on Norris in third place.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 21:59:01 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Lando Norris’s first British Grand Prix victory.

Oscar Piastri came in second following a 10-second penalty. Verstappen spun when Piastri slowed before the safety car restarted. In the 239th GP, Nico Hulkenberg finished third for his maiden F1 podium. Verstappen is fifth and Hamilton is fourth.

Nico Hulkenberg, a newcomer to the cooldown room, is being told by Oscar Piastri what transpired when he braked behind the second safety-car period. The Australian believes his championship advantage has been reduced to eight points because the punishment was unjust.

The top three finish on the podium, and I believe that Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg receive about the same amount of applause. The audience below erupts as the British driver raises that exquisite trophy above his head. The acclaim, which is well-earned for the Sauber man, is subsequently given to Hulkenberg. “It’s been a long time coming,” says Nico. “Pretty surreal, not sure how it all happened, a survival fight. Incredible. I was in denial until the last pit stop. No mistakes, really happy.”

“It’s been an incredible race and a true classic. Lando is going to receive a lot of praise since he has driven so shrewdly throughout. What a moment for Lando Norris,” said Damon Hill, 1996 world champion on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra at Silverstone. “This will go down in the history books.” 

The Final Lap

The audience were screaming at the British driver to the line while standing up. In celebration of his first Silverstone victory, Lando Norris waves to his devoted supporters.

And Nico Hulkenberg will finally get to the podium. Pierre Gasly will score points for Alpine in sixth place, Alex Albon is prepared to increase his total in eighth place, while Max Verstappen has managed to get back into the battle and take fifth place.

The Aston Martin Duo scored points for their squad with Lance Stroll finishing seventh and Fernando Alsonso finishing ninth.

A small number of drivers were DNFs (Did Not Finish the race). Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), and Franco Colapinto (Alpine).

Also Read: India Ends 68-Year Wait With Historic First Ever Win Against England In Birmingham Test

Tags: British Grand Prixf1lando norrisMcLarenSilverstone
Advertisement

More News

Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’
IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen
Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?
17th BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Displays Warm Relations With Brazilian President
Jamie Smith And Rishabh Pant Surpass Alec Stewart-Ian Healy’s Record In England Test Series
Reliance Digital Launches 5G Phones Of This OPPO Model In Chennai, All You Need To Know
Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix
PC Jeweller, Sindhu Trade Links, And Parsvnath Developers On Market Watchlist tomorrow
“Are Your Kidneys Functioning Well?”: Hidden Messages In Your Urine You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?