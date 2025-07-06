India Ends 68-Year Wait With Historic First Ever Win Against England In Birmingham Test

India finally broke the Edgbaston curse with a thumping 336-run victory over England, sealing their first-ever win at the venue. After eight previous visits that ended in either defeat or draw, this time India got everything right-despite missing key players.

Akash Deep Steals the Show at Birmingham

With Jasprit Bumrah on the bench, all eyes were on how India’s bowling would hold up. Akash Deep, relatively new on the Test scene, rose to the occasion in stunning fashion.

He picked up ten wickets in the match, constantly troubling the English batters with his sharp seam movement and skiddy pace. England’s own fast bowlers couldn’t find the same bite on the pitch, making Akash’s performance stand out even more.

The final day began late due to rain and heavy cloud cover. Once play started, India had 80 overs to take seven wickets. England, chasing 608, resumed at 72 for 3-but never really looked in control.

Early Strikes Tilt the Test in India’s Favour

It didn’t take long for India to land the first blow. Akash Deep struck early in the day, bowling Ollie Pope with a delivery that nipped in. Just an over later, he trapped Harry Brook with a ball that jagged back sharply and hit him in front.

Prasidh Krishna kept things tight from the other end but didn’t get a breakthrough. Mohammed Siraj, who didn’t open the bowling, came on later but was expensive in his early overs, with Ben Stokes hitting him for four boundaries.

The pitch, which had offered little help to bowlers earlier in the match, had started to wear out-and Akash made full use of that.

Jadeja, Sundar Wrap Things Up

Ravindra Jadeja was introduced into the attack after the first hour and immediately began turning the ball from the rough. He slowed down his pace, unlike his usual rhythm, which worked well on this surface.

Ben Stokes did manage to score a few important boundaries, including a couple of classy shots off Siraj. But his counterattack didn’t last long.

Just before lunch, Washington Sundar removed the England skipper with a well-set trap, as Stokes fell while trying to sweep. That wicket more or less sealed England’s fate.

India Close In On Rare Test Series Win in England

With this win, India is now eyeing a rare series win in England-something they’ve managed only three times before, in 1971, 1986, and 2007.

The Edgbaston victory wasn’t just historic because of the venue, but also because of how complete the performance was. With both bat and ball, India looked far more settled and clinical than the home side.

Akash Deep’s breakout performance will likely earn him a place in the XI for the next Test at Lord’s. For now, this win will be remembered as one of India’s most dominant overseas victories-and the one that finally broke the Edgbaston jinx.

Shubman Gill’s Twin Tons Power India to Command

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill’s historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

India finished second on 427, setting a massive target of 608 for England, with Indian skipper Shubman Gill making another hundred in the match.

