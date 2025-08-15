LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Laura Wienroither Settles At Manchester City, Ready To Dominate Women's Super League 2025

Laura Wienroither Settles At Manchester City, Ready To Dominate Women's Super League 2025

After leaving Hoffenheim to sign for Arsenal earlier in 2022, the 26 year old played 51 games before missing nearly a year due to an ACL injury.

Despite missing out on European spots the previous season, Manchester City believes thinks the player can help them take home a trophy.
Despite missing out on European spots the previous season, Manchester City believes thinks the player can help them take home a trophy.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 21:22:44 IST

Austrian international defender Laura Wienroither is permanently moving to Manchester City on a two year deal after spending the second half of the 2024/25 season with Arsenal on loan.

Her career insights

The 26 year old first arrived at Arsenal in January 2022 at Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and during her stay there, she had played 51 matches, scoring once. Her momentum was however halted after an injury to her ACL during the semi final of the Women Champions League in 2023. After a 328 day recovery she returned to action.

In January 2025, City signed her on loan to strengthen their defense and she was impressive in the process in her eight appearances with the team due to her composure and quality. Her shows were noticed and City took the decision to make the stage affair permanent.

Wienroither is glad to be back

‘Moving to City on a permanent basis was a no brainer’, replied Wienroither, who stated how soon she could fit the atmosphere of the club. ‘Everybody took me with opened arms. She added she fell in love with the club’. On the promotional side of the club, Manchester City director of football Therese Sjogran sang higher praises of the Wienroither’s application and performances on the loan ‘saying she was a player that brought even more quality in her place back as the full back.’

City just failed to qualify to Europe last season after being placed 4th in the WSL, losing in the semi finals of the FA Cup, runners up LC, and reaching the quarters of the UEFA Champions League. Having Wienroither in their side they hope to fill that gap and pursue big titles.

Tags: ArsenalFootball Transfer NewsLaura WienroitherManchester CityWSL 2025

Laura Wienroither Settles At Manchester City, Ready To Dominate Women’s Super League 2025

