Taking Football To Grassroots, Varanasi Gets Its First Football Academy!

Inter Kashi, the pioneering professional football club in Uttar Pradesh through the city of Varanasi has officially opened its own football academy, an event that bodes well on the establishment of the sport in the state. This residential academy would not only involve training but also involve a holistic growth of the potential talent of the state.

What does it offer?

The academy is ready to introduce youth teams in the local tournaments of Varanasi such as Razauddin Memorial Football League, a serious grassroot thrust. The very existence of the Inter Kashi rattled Indian football to the core, As it is the first club in the entire country to represent the region of Uttar Pradesh as a national team but now, with its academy, the club can be expected to establish an entire system of sustainable youth development.

Need to build superior infrastructure

The club owner and CEO Vinod Dugar stressed on the need to build superior infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh which he found wanting previously in terms of training facilities and professional spaces. In order to integrate technical expertise and contemporary coaching networks to its academy structure, Inter Kashi intends to use the partnership opportunities with Atletico Madrid and other parties.

As Sigra Stadium is upgraded in Varanasi, the club will continue to base its football culture there, and it plans to operate youth development programs and increase the involvement of the locals. Being the first club in Uttar Pradesh at all the national level, the academy of Inter Kashi started a mission to change the face of the regional football and to find jewels in the heart of India.

