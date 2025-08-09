LIVE TV
Legend In The Making, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century Hides In Plain Sight

Legend In The Making, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century Hides In Plain Sight

Early in his career, he shattered records and played a key role in India setting a record for the most hundreds scored in a series of drives.

A mixture of style and a strong mind is actualizing him as the best test batsmen of his time.
A mixture of style and a strong mind is actualizing him as the best test batsmen of his time.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 02:17:00 IST

A mere 23 years old Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has written another beautiful history of his young test career by becoming the first ever cricketer to score more than 82 runs behind the square in the history of Test cricket. This was an unsurpassed performance in his typical innings of 118 runs in 164 balls in the second innings at The Oval that turned a stressful scenario into his masterful performance of grit and swagger.

Heroics under Pressure

Add to this a situation that puts more importance into the performance itself, he had collapsed during the first innings, and then when he was put under pressure, he came up. His bang further fixed India and won respect on his perseverance, coolness, and capability of rising to success in spite of the odds. His effort to put up an intimidating score to England put in numbers by Jaiswal contributed to the Indian team and put to display his emerging status as one of the finest Test batsmen of the Indian camp.

His 2209 runs in 24 Test matches (average of 50+) are exceptional with six centuries and 12 half-centuries proving that this player is not only consistent but can win matches handsomely. The fact that he could score in any conditions the examples of which are the debut tons at England and Australia, as well as West Indies is still reminding people of the geniuses of cricket.

Building Legacies

More than historic hundreds, Jaiswal has also shattered history like becoming the third batsman of the country after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to collect 50 Test tons. More importantly, his dependability has been key in India scoring a record number in terms of team players-India produced a series where a team racked a record number of centuries, and the most of it is due to his brilliance.

A combination of aggression, grace and mental strength, Jaiswal is poising himself as a future pillar of Indian cricket, not only that, a global standard bearer of the Test batting excellence.

Also Read: Sanju Samson’s RR Exit: Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi The Real Reason? Ex-Player Spills The Beans

Tags: ind vs engTest cricket recordsThe Oval Testyashasvi jaiswal

