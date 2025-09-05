LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online

LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: Host Group C leaders South Africa play Lesotho in a vital 2026 FIFA world cup qualifier at the Toyota Stadium on Friday evening. The hosts are desperate to stop their losing streak, but Bafana Bafana are interested in strengthening their leadership position and getting closer to the World Cup qualification.

Lesotho: Strengths and Form

Lesotho walk into this contest with Namibia and Angola defeating them by a thread. The side of Paul Put have not been able to convert opportunities in recent matches and are placed at the bottom of the table.

The Cranes will be hoping to be inspired by such senior campaigners as Jane Thabants/o and midfielder Thabo Lesaoana. Solidity in defense has been a problem, and having a home game may give them the impetus they require to harass the group heads.

South Africa: Strengths and Form

Group C has been dominated by South Africa who have a five-point lead over second place Rwanda. All it takes is several more victories and the men of Hugo Broos can virtually ensure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The backline is led by Ronwen Williams and Percy Tau and Lyle Foster are up front. Teboho Mokoena, Patrick Maswanganyi and Jayden Adams have provided Bafana with balance and control and are favorites going into this clash.

Toyota Stadium Pitch and Match Outlook

The Toyota Stadium is likely to give both the bat and the ball a fair fight, but the depth of the squad in the hands of South Africa gives them the advantage. Lesotho will have to remain small and count on counter-attack as the only hope.

To Bafana Bafana, winning would solidify their number one position in the group and Lesotho needs to stage an upset to retain their slim qualification hopes. It could be a matter of ingenuity on the part of Tau and perseverance on the part of the Lesotho defense.

LES vs SA Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Lesotho vs South Africa FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?

Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Lesotho vs South Africa FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?

Toyota Stadium.

What time will the Lesotho vs South Africa match kick off?

5:00 PM IST.

Will Lesotho vs South Africa be broadcast live on TV in India?

No, the match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch Lesotho vs South Africa live streaming in India?

The game will be available on the Bet365 app and website for registered users.

Probable Starting Lineups

Lesotho XI:

Moerane; Tseka, Mats’oele, Makhetha, Rasethuntsa; Lesaoana, Letsema, Makha; Thabants’o, Botsane, Lebina.

South Africa XI:

Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Ngezana, Modiba; Adams, Mokoena, Maswanganyi; Tau, Foster, Appollis.

