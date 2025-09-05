LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

Uganda and Mozambique face off in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kampala. With just three points separating the sides in Group G, Uganda seek to use home advantage, while Mozambique look to recover from a heavy defeat. A close, decisive battle awaits at Namboole Stadium.

UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI- Generated Image)
UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI- Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 5, 2025 11:12:03 IST

Mozambique take on Uganda on Friday in an important Group G game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Namboele Mandela National Stadium. The draw of only three points between the two countries in the rankings could be a decisive factor in the quest to achieve a first-ever appearance in the world cup.

Uganda, fourth in the group, are keen to consolidate on their hard-earned win over Guinea earlier this year, and Mozambique seek to recover after a massive loss to Algeria that stunned their spectacular performance.

Uganda: Strengths and Form

In March, Uganda re-launched their qualification campaign by a 1-0 victory over Guinea, courtesy of a first-half strike by Allan Okello. That win was a relief after a worrying series of consecutive losses and it boosted confidence among the men of Paul Put.

At home the Cranes have been very strong having won four of their past five games at Kampala with four clean sheets. Okello, Karim Watambala and goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi will be on the frontline as Uganda hopes to leverage home advantage in catching up with the top two.

Mozambique: Strengths and Form

The qualification process suffered a setback as Mozambique lost 5-1 to Algeria and a hat-trick by Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura was the difference maker. It was a blow to Geny Catamo, who had won three in a row, including a 1-0 victory over Uganda last year, but it was still a humbling defeat.

Mozambique have been on the upswing under the leadership of Chiquinho Conde, racking up 12 points out of six matches to be second in the group. Sporting Lisbon winger Catamo is in form and with Reinildo Mandava back in the fold after his move to Sunderland, Os Mambas are a dangerous outfit that could cause havoc to Uganda.

Namboole Stadium Pitch and Match Outlook

Uganda has been extremely successful in making the Namboole Mandela National Stadium a fort of sorts where their defensive discipline and fan base has made the difference. The match on Friday will be a close one with Uganda eager to exploit their home advantage and Mozambique eager to retaliate after disappointments in Algeria and the COSAFA Cup.

The two are competing to stay in the qualification race, and since there is not much between them, the encounter might be determined by fine margins. The creativity of Okello and the speed of Catamo are probably the determining factors.

UGN vs MOZ Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Uganda vs Mozambique FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?
Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Uganda vs Mozambique FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?
Namboole Mandela National Stadium, Kampala.

What time will the Uganda vs Mozambique match kick off?
The game begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Will Uganda vs Mozambique be broadcast live on TV in India?
No, the match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch Uganda vs Mozambique live streaming in India?
The game will be available on FIFA+ digital platforms.

Probable Starting Lineups

Uganda XI:
Alionzi; Bwomono, Capradossi, Torach, Kayondo; Mutyaba, Semakula, Ssekiganda; Okello, Mato, Dembe.

Mozambique XI:
Ernani; B Langa, Reinildo, Chamboco, Chico; Amade, Guima, Pepo; Witi, Ratifo, Catamo.

ALSO READ: AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Telecast On Tv And Online

RELATED News

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online
UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online
UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online
UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS