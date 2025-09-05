UGN vs MOZ Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Uganda vs Mozambique Telecast On Tv And Online

Mozambique take on Uganda on Friday in an important Group G game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Namboele Mandela National Stadium. The draw of only three points between the two countries in the rankings could be a decisive factor in the quest to achieve a first-ever appearance in the world cup.

Uganda, fourth in the group, are keen to consolidate on their hard-earned win over Guinea earlier this year, and Mozambique seek to recover after a massive loss to Algeria that stunned their spectacular performance.

Uganda: Strengths and Form

In March, Uganda re-launched their qualification campaign by a 1-0 victory over Guinea, courtesy of a first-half strike by Allan Okello. That win was a relief after a worrying series of consecutive losses and it boosted confidence among the men of Paul Put.

At home the Cranes have been very strong having won four of their past five games at Kampala with four clean sheets. Okello, Karim Watambala and goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi will be on the frontline as Uganda hopes to leverage home advantage in catching up with the top two.

Mozambique: Strengths and Form

The qualification process suffered a setback as Mozambique lost 5-1 to Algeria and a hat-trick by Wolfsburg striker Mohamed Amoura was the difference maker. It was a blow to Geny Catamo, who had won three in a row, including a 1-0 victory over Uganda last year, but it was still a humbling defeat.

Mozambique have been on the upswing under the leadership of Chiquinho Conde, racking up 12 points out of six matches to be second in the group. Sporting Lisbon winger Catamo is in form and with Reinildo Mandava back in the fold after his move to Sunderland, Os Mambas are a dangerous outfit that could cause havoc to Uganda.

Namboole Stadium Pitch and Match Outlook

Uganda has been extremely successful in making the Namboole Mandela National Stadium a fort of sorts where their defensive discipline and fan base has made the difference. The match on Friday will be a close one with Uganda eager to exploit their home advantage and Mozambique eager to retaliate after disappointments in Algeria and the COSAFA Cup.

The two are competing to stay in the qualification race, and since there is not much between them, the encounter might be determined by fine margins. The creativity of Okello and the speed of Catamo are probably the determining factors.

UGN vs MOZ Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Uganda vs Mozambique FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?

Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Uganda vs Mozambique FIFA World Cup qualifier be played?

Namboole Mandela National Stadium, Kampala.

What time will the Uganda vs Mozambique match kick off?

The game begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Will Uganda vs Mozambique be broadcast live on TV in India?

No, the match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch Uganda vs Mozambique live streaming in India?

The game will be available on FIFA+ digital platforms.

Probable Starting Lineups

Uganda XI:

Alionzi; Bwomono, Capradossi, Torach, Kayondo; Mutyaba, Semakula, Ssekiganda; Okello, Mato, Dembe.

Mozambique XI:

Ernani; B Langa, Reinildo, Chamboco, Chico; Amade, Guima, Pepo; Witi, Ratifo, Catamo.

