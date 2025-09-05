AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Telecast On Tv And Online

AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live Streaming: On Friday, September 5, the sixth match in the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 will be Afghanistan vs. United Arab Emirates, in Sharjah Cricket stadium. The men of Rashid Khan are chasing a position in the final, and Muhammad Waseem and his UAE have to struggle to survive in the tournament.

Afghanistan go into this conflict with a spring in their step following a decisive victory over Pakistan in their last encounter. In the case of UAE, it is easy to understand what they are going through, win on Thursday and stay alive and then on the same day, give a good performance against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Afghanistan appear to be comfortably established in this tri-series, and the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provides good starts. Karim Janat and Azmatullah Omarzai drive the middle order, and Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi give it a world-class all-round.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi provide the bowling department with swing and spin options, which leaves Rashid with an abundance of options. They may only be worried about being too reliant on their star players, but generally, Afghanistan seem to be winning the battle.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Under the leadership of Muhammad Waseem, UAE depend on their batting backbone of Asif Khan and Alishan Sharafu to provide fast runs. The introduction of Rahul Chopra with the gloves gives the picture more depth, and Ethan D Souza and Dhruv Parashar provide the balance to the side.

They can torment batters with speed and swing with their bowling onslaught that consists of Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah. UAE, however, needs to be more consistent, particularly when dealing with pressure situations, should they wish to overcome the experience of Afghanistan.

Sharjah Pitch and Match Expectations

Sharjah has long been a batters club and short boundaries offer the benefit of being able to hit a six. The middle overs though are where spinners usually come in to play. The lineup of UAE could be made difficult by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

In the case of Afghanistan, victory will virtually seal their place in the finals. UAE on the other hand must look to their skipper Waseem to get them in the game. There will be fireworks in what might be a defining battle.

AFG vs UAE 6th T20I Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Afghanistan vs UAE 6th T20I be played?

Friday, September 5, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs UAE 6th T20I be played?

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Will the Afghanistan vs UAE 6th T20I be broadcast live on TV in India?

No, the match will not be televised on TV in India.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming in India?

The game will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

AFG vs UAE: Predicted Playing XIs

Afghanistan Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

UAE Predicted XI:

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

ALSO READ: Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan