Home > Sports > Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan

Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan

Pakistan defeated UAE by 31 runs in the fifth tri-series match. Fakhar Zaman starred with 77*, supported by Mohammad Nawaz's 37, as Pakistan posted 171/5. UAE’s Alishan Sharafu scored 68, but UAE managed only 140/7. Abrar Ahmed took 4/9 and was named man of the match.

Fakhar Zaman made a quick 77 as Pakistan defeated UAE. (Image Credit - ANI)
Fakhar Zaman made a quick 77 as Pakistan defeated UAE. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 5, 2025 00:41:31 IST

Pakistan beat hosts UAE by 31 runs in the fifth game of tri-series, the third team being Afghanistan. Coming into the match, Pakistan were under pressure after losing their last game to Afghanistan. However, this time they put on a much better display and hardly broke a sweat in sealing the match.

Winning the toss, Pakistan captain Salman Agha opted to bat first. The two openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub had added 28 runs for the first wicket when Farhan was dismissed at an individual score of 16 runs. He hit two fours and a six.

Coming in at number 3, out-of-form Fakhar Zaman showed glimpses of his old self in what could be considered good news for Pakistan. He remained unbeaten at the score of 77 runs and smashed ten fours and two sixes in his 44-ball stay at the crease.

Pakistan Manages 171 Runs; Fakhar Zaman Top Scorer

In the end, he was ably supported by Mohammad Nawaz who made a quick 37 in 27 deliveries which included three fours and two sixes.

Playing their full quota of 20 overs, Pakistan managed to score 171 for the loss of 5 wickets.

For the UAE, Haider Ali was the most successful bowler. He returned with figures of 17 runs in four overs and two wickets.

Chasing a target of 172 to win, UAE had a good start as the openers added 41 runs for the first wicket. Captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu looked confident in the chase while facing Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza.

UAE Fell Short by 31 Runs; Abrar Ahmed Shines

However, once Muhammad Waseem fell, Pakistan quickly took the driver’s seat and seized momentum. None of the upcoming batters could score quickly or support the opener Alishan Sharafu, who was the highest scorer for this team and made 68 runs in 51 balls with four fours and four sixes.

In the end, UAE could score only 140 for the loss of seven wickets. For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers. He took 4 wickets in his quota of 4 overs while giving away just 9 runs.

Ahmed was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant performance.

The final of the tri series will be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan, just before the Asia Cup begins.

Tags: Fakhar Zamanpakistanuae

