Home > Sports > Sport Above Politics, Pakistani Cricketers Who Are Loved By Indians

Sport Above Politics, Pakistani Cricketers Who Are Loved By Indians

On multiple occasions, cricket has served as a cultural bridge between India and Pakistan, where mutual respect has grown during the match. These players are valued for their character and sportsmanship in addition to their skill on the pitch.

Some Pakistani stars have been adopted by Indian fan culture, and they are well liked not only for their on field prowess but also for their winning style off the pitch. (Image credit: ANI)
Some Pakistani stars have been adopted by Indian fan culture, and they are well liked not only for their on field prowess but also for their winning style off the pitch. (Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: August 27, 2025 20:29:44 IST

Cricket has sometimes helped to provide a welcome conduit of camaraderie between India and Pakistan even in the middle of tough competitive rivalry. Indian fan culture has welcomed some Pakistani stars as their own and they are not only popular because of their play or skill on the field but also because of their winning disposition off the field. Here are five such players who could not be listened to in the wrong way across the border

Inzamam-ul-Haq

He is known to calm batting style and gentlemanly demeanor and Inzamam-ul-Haq won the favour of Indian hearts with consistency and royal presence. Composed nature on and off the field made him win the friendship of many. 

Wasim Akram

The Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram was a left arm quick bowler who also possessed effective swing. His intelligent broadcasting even after retirement has gained him admirers that has kept him in the swimming pool. 

Shoaib Akhtar

Among the fastest bowlers and a legend on his own rights, Shoaib Akhtar was a juggernaut as the so called Rawalpindi Express. His bouts against one of the legends of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar were enjoyed by the Indian fans and his outspoken remarks after he retired only added to his followers. 

Shoaib Malik 

Shoaib Malik had once been idolised by many Indian fans and especially after his inter country marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza who was in itself a symbol of love beyond boundaries. The grace with which he batt and his respectful attitude, added weight to this liking. But following the divorce of the couple, the mood of people changed and Indian people have distanced themselves with him.

Mohammad Amir

It is against this backdrop of comeback aspirations against all odds and his masterly swing bowling that made Amir a formidable hero by winning a following of enthusiasts in his home country India. His performances particularly against leading Indian batsmen was a matter of tremendous admiration. 

Besides personal achievements, these players offered a sense of pride to a large number of Indian fans as they saw them as epitomes of character, tenacity, and fair play. As one analytical piece of reflection writes, their career as cricketing personalities brought a life, a colorful touch of fantasy to the fans of Indian cricket as the game was the golden moment being telecast on the Doordarshan.

