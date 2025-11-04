LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo Deportation attack harmanpreet kaur Celina Jaitly Bengaluru crime news air ticket refund rules BAN Canada student visa 2025 andrew cuomo
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two players that divided the earth into half. Both of them are now playing outside Europe, with Ronaldo at Al Nassr and Messi at Inter Miami, but the debate is still going on, mostly because of Ronaldo who keeps it alive.

(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via X)
(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 4, 2025 14:11:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

During his latest interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo denied once more the act of conceding that Lionel Messi is the better player, and this sparked a phenomenon on social media where many people characterized Ronaldo’s position as ‘obsession’ and suggested him to forget about it. Fans emphasized that although the Messi Ronaldo rivalry characterized an epoch, it appears that Ronaldo himself is still longing for the proof of a point to be made which the debate has largely shifted from. Many of the remarks were unkind and pointed to the fact that the Portuguese player’s unwillingness to consider another view is more a trait of insecurity than a sign of self assurance.

Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

The conversation made it clear that Cristiano really disliked the concept of being classified under Messi in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) discussion, which has irritated the viewers that are quite fed up with the rivalry talk already. Internet users, particularly Messi’s fans, quickly ridiculed the stubborn position of Ronaldo. One of the people wrote, ‘This fixation is extremely unhealthy. Messi really doesn’t care about him at all.’ Another one tweeted, ‘Messi is living in his mind for free.’ The negative reactions revealed a more common view, that perhaps a player like Ronaldo should pay more attention to his own legacy instead of competing with the others for being the best that has ever been in the eyes of the public which the larger football community may have already moved on from.





Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Is The Debate Still On?

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi which is still sparked by Ronaldo himself has been hinted at again by the episode. It is a clear signal from the fans that maybe it is time to stop the comparisons and let the players’ on field brilliance speak for itself. Ronaldo and Messi are now playing outside Europe with Ronaldo at Al Nassr and Messi at Inter Miami, but the debate is still going on, mostly because of Ronaldo who keeps it alive.

Also Read: When Is World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Victory Parade? BCCI Says…

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cr7cr7 ronaldocristiano ronaldocristiano ronaldo on lionel messiCristiano Ronaldo Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan InterviewCristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messifan reaction cristiano ronaldoGOAT debatelionel messiPiers Morganpiers morgan interview

RELATED News

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandana And Harmanpreet Kaur Increase Their Endorsement Fees After ‘Herstoric Win’, They now charge…

PBKS Probable Retention List From Shreyas Iyer to Marcus Stoinis Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini Auction

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa First ODI Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online in India

When Is India vs Australia 4th T20I Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For Murder For 43 Years Was Facing Deportation By ICE But Then THIS Happened

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Q2 FY26 Net Profit: ₹3,120 Cr, +29% YoY; Revenue ₹9,167 Cr, +30% YoY

2025 Hyundai Venue Launched at ₹7.90 Lakh: Check Price, Specs, Variants

Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

US-South Korea Alliance Remains Focused on North Korea, But Flexibility for Regional Threats Discussed

Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

WATCH: Spitting On Rotis At Wedding? Viral Video From Uttar Pradesh Sparks Outrage, Man Arrested

Lenskart IPO Sees Strong Demand: Subscription Crosses 5x As GMP Indicates 14% Listing Premium, Here Is What You Need To Know

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview
‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview
‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview
‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

QUICK LINKS