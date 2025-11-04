‘Let’s Move On CR7’, Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

During his latest interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo denied once more the act of conceding that Lionel Messi is the better player, and this sparked a phenomenon on social media where many people characterized Ronaldo’s position as ‘obsession’ and suggested him to forget about it. Fans emphasized that although the Messi Ronaldo rivalry characterized an epoch, it appears that Ronaldo himself is still longing for the proof of a point to be made which the debate has largely shifted from. Many of the remarks were unkind and pointed to the fact that the Portuguese player’s unwillingness to consider another view is more a trait of insecurity than a sign of self assurance.

Fans React After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Remarks On Lionel Messi In Piers Morgan Interview

The conversation made it clear that Cristiano really disliked the concept of being classified under Messi in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) discussion, which has irritated the viewers that are quite fed up with the rivalry talk already. Internet users, particularly Messi’s fans, quickly ridiculed the stubborn position of Ronaldo. One of the people wrote, ‘This fixation is extremely unhealthy. Messi really doesn’t care about him at all.’ Another one tweeted, ‘Messi is living in his mind for free.’ The negative reactions revealed a more common view, that perhaps a player like Ronaldo should pay more attention to his own legacy instead of competing with the others for being the best that has ever been in the eyes of the public which the larger football community may have already moved on from.

Messi is better than Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Is The Debate Still On?

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi which is still sparked by Ronaldo himself has been hinted at again by the episode. It is a clear signal from the fans that maybe it is time to stop the comparisons and let the players’ on field brilliance speak for itself. Ronaldo and Messi are now playing outside Europe with Ronaldo at Al Nassr and Messi at Inter Miami, but the debate is still going on, mostly because of Ronaldo who keeps it alive.

