LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

Alvaro Morata and Jacob Ramon's transfers, the potential for Lionel Messi to join Como, and the "surprise" offer from Inter were all reasons given by Cesc Fabregas for his rejection. "Never say never."

The wife of Fabregas and Leonardo, one of their sons, were with Antonela. Images of the children joyfully playing on the pitch following the game naturally generated social media interest.
The wife of Fabregas and Leonardo, one of their sons, were with Antonela. Images of the children joyfully playing on the pitch following the game naturally generated social media interest.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 13:38:18 IST

Cesc Fabregas, the manager of Como, has not ruled out Lionel Messi joining the Italian team after the Argentine’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, visited.

Playful rumours that the Inter Miami star might join his friend and former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas at the Serie A team were sparked by Antonela Roccuzzo’s attendance at Como’s preseason friendly against Lille this past weekend. The former Arsenal player undoubtedly warmed up to the prospect of a Messi transfer when questioned about it. Although Como isn’t a giant, the concept isn’t out of the question with the support of the American ownership group and the momentum created by recent additions.

What did Fabregas say?

“Never say never, he [Messi] was at my house on vacation,” he told reporters. “We are all buddies, including his spouses and kids, and he travelled to visit them. Given his kids, we can’t claim Messi has never played for Como, as Ludi stated following the game. However, he is in America.”

When does Messi’s contract expire?

Messi’s contract with the Major League Soccer team expires at the end of 2025, but Miami has stated that they are extremely optimistic he will extend it. However, until the 38-year-old signs a new contract, there will be persistent whispers that the 2022 World Cup champion would want to make one final move before his incredible career comes to an end.

Fabregas was the front-runner to replace Simone Inzaghi, but the Spaniard himself had no intention of leaving, and Como would not consider releasing him from his contract.

“I’ve always told the club that I’m a very honest person, and I’ve been happy here since day one,” Fabregas said at a press conference. “I’ve heard people, but they weren’t planning to go. I’ve never been unsure. You don’t sign a four-year contract if you don’t think the project will be sustainable.”

Como may already be on the brink of a big coup, but Messi is still a long shot. Como has emerged as a surprising competitor to recruit Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly on the verge of leaving Galatasaray. With Fabregas leading the team and the club’s goals increasing daily, Como’s summer is looking promising and full of rumours of magic.

Also Read: Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army

Tags: Antonela RoccuzzoBarcelonaCesc FabregasComo pre season gameinter miamilionel messiMessi Wife

RELATED News

SAI’s Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News
Kylian Mbappe Takes Real Madrid’s Magic Number 10: A New Era Begins
Arsenal vs AC Milan: Pre season Friendly, When And Where To Watch In India,Team News

More News

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Likes It H**d In Bedroom Amid Ben Affleck Split
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Why Was Park Bo Gum In Tears? IU’s Unforgettable Finale Cameo Explained
Breadcrumbing To Cushioning: Wildest Gen Z Dating Moves For You To Know
BLACKPINK’s Solo Stars Reportedly Blocked from Grammy Best New Artist? Here’s Why!
Brain Fog That Won’t Go Away? It Might Be a Serious Warning Sign From Your Brain
PM Modi Departs for UK as Part of Two-Nation Visit – What’s on the Agenda?
Assam: Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Entry
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
Income Tax Bill 2025: Baijayant Jay Panda Unveils Simpler Tax Law With Half The Words
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game
Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?