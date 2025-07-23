Lionel Messi Back To Europe? Messi’s Wife Attends Como Pre season Game

Cesc Fabregas, the manager of Como, has not ruled out Lionel Messi joining the Italian team after the Argentine’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, visited.

Playful rumours that the Inter Miami star might join his friend and former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas at the Serie A team were sparked by Antonela Roccuzzo’s attendance at Como’s preseason friendly against Lille this past weekend. The former Arsenal player undoubtedly warmed up to the prospect of a Messi transfer when questioned about it. Although Como isn’t a giant, the concept isn’t out of the question with the support of the American ownership group and the momentum created by recent additions.

What did Fabregas say?

“Never say never, he [Messi] was at my house on vacation,” he told reporters. “We are all buddies, including his spouses and kids, and he travelled to visit them. Given his kids, we can’t claim Messi has never played for Como, as Ludi stated following the game. However, he is in America.”

When does Messi’s contract expire?

Messi’s contract with the Major League Soccer team expires at the end of 2025, but Miami has stated that they are extremely optimistic he will extend it. However, until the 38-year-old signs a new contract, there will be persistent whispers that the 2022 World Cup champion would want to make one final move before his incredible career comes to an end.

Fabregas was the front-runner to replace Simone Inzaghi, but the Spaniard himself had no intention of leaving, and Como would not consider releasing him from his contract.

“I’ve always told the club that I’m a very honest person, and I’ve been happy here since day one,” Fabregas said at a press conference. “I’ve heard people, but they weren’t planning to go. I’ve never been unsure. You don’t sign a four-year contract if you don’t think the project will be sustainable.”

Como may already be on the brink of a big coup, but Messi is still a long shot. Como has emerged as a surprising competitor to recruit Alvaro Morata, who is reportedly on the verge of leaving Galatasaray. With Fabregas leading the team and the club’s goals increasing daily, Como’s summer is looking promising and full of rumours of magic.

Also Read: Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army