Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army

Argentina player Rodrigo De Paul is expected to join the Herons from Atletico Madrid, thus Inter Miami continues to surround Lionel Messi with some of his most reliable teammates.

In an attempt to make the transfer easier, Atleti will exercise an option to extend the midfielder’s contract until the summer of 2027. De Paul will join Miami on loan, according to Givemesport’s Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Rodrigo de Paul to Inter Miami, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties. Atlético Madrid set to receive fee in the region of €15m. De Paul to sign four year deal at Inter Miami. Formal steps to follow in the next days then deal sealed. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/3C7jll0XF1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

Contract Details

De Paul has already committed to a four-year contract to join the MLS team, thus Miami is anticipated to activate the purchase clause, which is worth about $17 million (€15 million), at some point in the future. On July 22, Fabrizio Romano reported that the parties involved had verbally agreed to obtain the Argentine’s services. Miami will not need to register De Paul as a designated player because he is joining the team on loan. The Herons’ three DPs are still Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. However, as Busquets’ contract expires at the end of this season, De Paul may replace him once Miami activates his buy clause.

Insider Gaston Edul of the Argentina national team had disclosed that De Paul would not even report to Atletico’s preseason because the move to Miami was already finalised. The 2022 World Cup champion chose to join the Herons as a career and lifestyle choice, he continued.

Since late 2018, De Paul has played with Messi for Argentina. They have won two Copa Américas and the 2022 World Cup together. De Paul, who is frequently referred to be Messi’s bodyguard with La Albiceleste, will play with his pal at the club level for the first time.

Since joining the team in the summer of 2021, the 31-year-old midfielder has played 187 games under Diego Simeone, contributing 26 assists and 14 goals. De Paul will continue his career in Major League Soccer (MLS) even though he still has a lot to offer European soccer.

