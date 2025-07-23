LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Women's Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News

Due to a terrible mix of cards and injuries, Germany's biggest weakness in the semi-final match will be their shortage of players. Spain, meanwhile, has not faltered during the competition and appears to be stronger than before.

Germany defeated Spain in both the final Euros in 2022 and the 2019 World Cup group stage, and Spain has never triumphed over them.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 11:30:43 IST

Germany has advanced to the Euro semi-finals seven times since the structure was altered to include the group stage in 1997, two more than any other country. However, on Wednesday, they will take on Spain, their most difficult opponent to date. 

Although Germany has lost five of their last nine major tournament knockout games (W3 D1), they have successfully defeated Spain in both of their prior encounters in the World Cup or the Euros without giving up a goal.

At Euro 2025, Spain is now averaging 620 passes per game, which is the most ever by a side at a Euro or Women’s World Cup competition (since 2011). In this version of the competition, La Roja has had 30 shots following a string of 10 or more passes, which is at least 20 more than any other country going into the semi-finals (both England and Germany have 10).

Last time out, reigning world champions Spain defeated hosts Switzerland 2-0 in their quest for their first European championship. In other news, Ann-Katrin Berger’s exploits in a penalty shootout that finished 6-5 helped Germany defeat France in the round of eight with a valiant 10-player performance. Importantly, in their eight encounters with Spain so far, the eight-time winners have won five of them and drawn three. They have never lost.

When and Where to watch

The Match would be live streamed on Fancode at 12:30 AM (IST) on 24th July.

Team news

The injured Giulia Gwinn and Sarai Linder, as well as the suspended Hendrich and Carlotta Wamser, will not play for Germany, but Spain coach Tomé stated she anticipated a tough match. 
With Esther Gonzalez (four goals) and Alexia Putellas (three) among the tournament’s top four scorers, with Claudia Pina and Athenea del Castillo one goal behind, Spain boasts a diverse assortment of attacking players. In order to make it to the final, Putellas stated on Tuesday that they needed to maintain their focus. Germany will need to address the obvious gaps in their lineup and devise a new defensive strategy due to the high number of injuries.  Ann-Katrin Berger, the goalie, will be crucial in defending the nation against a goal-scoring Spanish team.

Tags: Semi Finalspain vs germanyteam newswhen and where to watchWomen Euro 2025

