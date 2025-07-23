Kylian Mbappe Takes Real Madrid’s Magic Number 10: A New Era Begins

The number 10 shirt will be worn by Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe starting in the upcoming season, according to a report by L’Equipe. The story claims that although Mbappe never requested the shirt, the club chose to offer it to the French sensation, who might start wearing it in the upcoming campaign.

For the first time since 2017, when James Rodriguez left Real Madrid on loan and Luka Modric took his place, the number 10 shirt is empty. Mbappe’s decision to wear the shirt makes sense because he has been wearing it for the France National Team for some time.

Given that Mbappe has been wearing the shirt for the France National Team for some time, it makes logical for him to do so. In the event that Mbappe stays with the first team for the upcoming season, his present number will become available if he chooses to wear the number 10 shirt. Endrick or Gonzalo Garcia might then take it. Arda Guler was the lone player reportedly interested in taking Modric’s number, but it now appears that Mbappe will be the one wearing it starting in the upcoming campaign.

Rookie that won the European Golden Boot

The Frenchman, who was wearing the No. 9 jersey, scored 44 goals in all competitions during his rookie season, living up to the hype. His immediate influence on Spanish football was cemented by his spectacular performances, which earned him the European Golden Boot and the Pichichi Trophy for La Liga’s top scorer.

Who was number 10 before at Real Madrid’s Squad?

The renowned Croatian playmaker left behind more than just memories when he left Real Madrid for AC Milan; he also left his No. 10 shirt for sale. Mbappe has worn that number for the France national team and during his early days at AS Monaco, so the chance to do so again at the club level is significant.

Real Madrid benefits from the choice from a marketing standpoint. ‘Mbappe 9’ was printed on the back of hundreds of thousands of shirts that the club sold during the previous season. Now that the Frenchman might be wearing the No. 10 shirt again, Real Madrid is set to see another spike in item sales. The club sees the move as a calculated chance to raise Mbappe’s name internationally, not only as a football formality.

Also Read: Arsenal vs AC Milan: Pre season Friendly, When And Where To Watch In India,Team News