Arsenal vs AC Milan: Pre season Friendly, When And Where To Watch In India,Team News

Arsenal and AC Milan will square off at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday in the first major European derby of the preseason. Both teams are eager to address the significant issues they displayed in the latter part of the previous season now that they are back in action.

The two teams are at opposite points in their histories: Arsenal is looking to solidify their position before the upcoming season, perhaps attempting to win a trophy this year, while AC Milan is beginning a new chapter under Allegri.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 10:04:45 IST

At Singapore’s National Stadium, Arsenal will play their first game of the preseason tour against AC Milan on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta’s team has already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will now support David Raya, and Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard represent a complete overhaul of the defensive midfield position, which was previously occupied by Jorginho and Thomas Partey. Both teams are undergoing significant changes this summer.  

All eyes are on the Gunners’ next acquisition, which is anticipated to be Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, after they bought Cristhian Mosquera for $18.6 million over the weekend and Noni Madueke for $70 million from Chelsea.

However, since Massimiliano Allegri took over as manager of AC Milan ahead of the upcoming season, replacing Sergio Conceicao, the team is also undergoing significant upgrades. Despite selling Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City and Theo Hernandez to Al-Hilal, as well as losing players like Joao Felix, Kyle Walker, and Tammy Abraham to loan spells, the Rossoneri were able to make two acquisitions: Luka Modric as a free agent and Samuele Ricci from Torino. They will begin their preseason campaign on Wednesday in the hopes of making a comeback following a dismal 2024–25 campaign.

Where and when to watch in India?

The match would start at 5:00 PM (IST). Fancode would be streaming the match live. 

Team News

The signing of marquees ,For the Rossoneri’s trip following the Croat’s Club World Cup with Real Madrid this summer, Luka Modric has been left off the roster. Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez will be transferred, but Samuele Ricci, a newcomer, will try to make an impression. Expected to play on the left flank going forward is Rafael Leao, a suspected target for the Gunners, while Noah Okafor will be expected to spearhead the assault in Santiago Gimenez’s absence. Newcomers  Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all accompanied the Arsenal team to Singapore. Sadly, Noni Madueke’s debut will be postponed following Chelsea’s victory in the Club World Cup. Kai Havertz may be spearheading the attack following his comeback from a hamstring ailment, while Gabriel Jesus is recuperating from an ACL injury. Max Dowman, 15, might get some playing time on Wednesday, but Martin Odegaard is anticipated to start as the team’s captain.

