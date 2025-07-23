Women’s Euro 2025: England Edge Past Italy In Thriller After Controversial Extra Time Penalty

After a dreadfully poor showing in their first match against France, the Lionesses had managed to escape group D. They had previously rallied from a two-goal deficit against Sweden to win on penalties, and they eventually displayed that tenacity in Geneva. On the route to winning her first major championship in 2022, Leah Williamson said, “The English are never done.” In 2025, the next generation of super subs came through when it counted most.

Expectations of a third consecutive final high were high, but it was the people who brought the colour, with England supporters pouring into the stadium in significantly larger numbers than those of Italy, their close neighbours. But the atmosphere inside the strange arena is entirely different. Paragliders that resemble cartoon eyebrows swoop above the stands, which are nestled against the pitch and have mountains peeking over the top. It’s a paradise.

Highlights of the match

The Italians suffered a significant setback at the hour when Martina Piemonte replaced the emotional, talismanic captain Cristiana Girelli, who appeared to have a hamstring injury. England was frantically trying to equalise. Late in the semi-final, with 13 minutes of regular time left, Kelly pushed forward in place of Georgia Stanway, making the change that many had been pleading for keep England in it, Hannah Hampton produced a double save after Bronze’s header was cleared off the line.

Italy had the lead from minute 33 until minute 6 of stoppage time. With a goal from Barbara Bonansea, they took the lead and held England back for almost an hour on the pitch, still vying for their first Euro crown.

England launched a full-scale onslaught with five minutes remaining, and Russo and Leah Williamson left in place of Agyemang and Aggie Beever-Jones. With one minute of extra time left, Agyemang the hero scored to secure another half hour of football, proving that the bet paid off. During that agonising half-hour, England’s shabby new XI frantically looked for the winner.

England, who won the 2022 tournament with two more extra-time victories, is now vying for its second consecutive Women’s Euro championship. If Germany advances on Wednesday, the final will also feature the same two teams, but with the way some of these teams are playing, it is obvious that nothing will be expected.

