WAFCON Semi-Finals: Nigeria Beats South Africa 2-1 To Reach The Final

Nigeria pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory against reigning champions South Africa in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), thanks to a 94th-minute winner. The tense match now sends the Super Falcons to Saturday’s final with their tenth continental title still in reach.

WAFCON: Nigeria Strike Early, South Africa Respond

The match in Casablanca saw Nigeria take the lead right before half-time. Rasheedat Ajibade converted from the spot after a handball by Bambanani Mbane, who had blocked Folashade Ijamilusi’s goal-bound shot inside the box.

South Africa equalised on the hour mark through Linda Motlhalo. A foul by Osinachi Ohale on Hildah Magaia resulted in a penalty, which Motlhalo calmly slotted in past Chiamaka Nnadozie.

That goal marked the first time Nigeria conceded in the tournament. It shook the Super Falcons’ rhythm, and South Africa started growing more confident in the game.

A few minutes later, South Africa were dealt a blow when Gabriela Salgado suffered a painful injury. Despite that, the game looked like it was heading to extra-time before Michelle Alozie’s long ball floated into the net.

Super Falcons Capitalise on Key Moments in WAFCON Clash

Earlier in the game, Nigeria created a golden double chance in the 11th minute. Esther Okoronkwo’s shot was saved by Dlamini, and Chinwendu Ihezuo’s follow-up was heroically blocked by Tiisetso Makhubela right on the line.

Makhubela then had to be subbed off midway through the half due to an injury, forcing South Africa to reshuffle their backline. They almost made it to the break with no damage, but Mbane’s handball changed the story.

Ajibade’s penalty wasn’t the best-struck, but it had just enough pace to beat Dlamini. Just seconds into the second half, the South African keeper nearly handed Nigeria another goal when she spilled a routine cross in the six-yard box.

WAFCON: Nigeria’s Mission X Marches On

After South Africa’s equaliser, the final half-hour turned cagey. Noxolo Cesane had a near-chance in the 73rd minute, sliding to connect with a cross, but her effort lacked the push needed to cross the line.

Salgado’s injury added to South Africa’s troubles. The game paused for several minutes as she was stretchered off, adding six minutes of stoppage time.

With seconds left, Michelle Alozie launched a hopeful ball into the area. It bounced awkwardly in front of the goal, confusing keeper Dlamini. Despite a crowd of Nigerian attackers rushing in, the ball slipped in untouched, and the goal was credited to Alozie.

South Africa Falter as Nigeria Prepare for WAFCON Final

South Africa’s hopes for a second WAFCON title were crushed in a cruel ending. They showed heart and grit, especially while dealing with multiple injuries. But it wasn’t enough.

Nigeria will now face either hosts Morocco or Ghana in the final. Their quest to reclaim the trophy last won in 2018—dubbed Mission X—is still alive. However, this semifinal showed they’ll have to fight hard to finish the job.

