Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

Due to alleged violations of multi-club ownership rules, Crystal Palace, a Premier League team, appealed UEFA’s decision to exclude them from the Europa League to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.

John Textor, head of the Eagle Football Group, which owns the majority of Olympique Lyonnais, also owns a controlling share in Palace, which is why UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dropped Palace to the Conference League, the third-tier European tournament, this month.

Lyon of Ligue 1, who also earned a spot in the continental competition of the second division, was permitted to play.”This appeal will be an expedited procedure with an operative decision without grounds to be rendered on or before 11 August 2025,” the Court of Appeal announced in a statement. Subject to Premier League permission, Palace announced this month that Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson, a co-owner of the New York Jets, has signed a legally binding contract to purchase Eagle Football Holding’s ownership part in the team.

The appeal Palace filed against UEFA, Nottingham Forest, and Olympique Lyonnais was acknowledged by CAS. By rejecting Nottingham Forest’s admittance, the appeal aims to reverse UEFA’s ruling and restore Palace to the Europa League. According to CAS procedures, written submissions are being exchanged prior to the scheduled hearing.

Upcoming fixtures

On August 4, the Conference League will hold its play-off round draw. It was anticipated that Nottingham Forest would play in this stage on August 21 and 28. Palace’s appeal could have a major impact on these plans. The Palace case brings to light persistent problems with European football’s rules governing multi-club ownership. In addition to having an effect on Palace, the outcome will establish a standard for incidents of this nature in subsequent seasons.

However, Palace won the FA Cup in May to secure their spot in European competition, but they missed the March deadline to adhere to the multi-club ownership requirements. If Palace’s appeal is denied, Nottingham Forest, which placed seventh in the Premier League, will take its place in the Europa League.

