LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Sports > Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

The Eagles secured a spot in the Europa League for the 2025–2026 season as FA Cup winners. But with the French team Lyon securing their own Europa League spot and finishing sixth in Ligue 1, that was called into question.

After being relegated to the Conference League by UEFA, Crystal Palace supporters demonstrate at Selhurst Park with banners and flares.
After being relegated to the Conference League by UEFA, Crystal Palace supporters demonstrate at Selhurst Park with banners and flares.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 22, 2025 23:40:00 IST

Due to alleged violations of multi-club ownership rules, Crystal Palace, a Premier League team, appealed UEFA’s decision to exclude them from the Europa League to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday.

John Textor, head of the Eagle Football Group, which owns the majority of Olympique Lyonnais, also owns a controlling share in Palace, which is why UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dropped Palace to the Conference League, the third-tier European tournament, this month.

Lyon of Ligue 1, who also earned a spot in the continental competition of the second division, was permitted to play.”This appeal will be an expedited procedure with an operative decision without grounds to be rendered on or before 11 August 2025,” the Court of Appeal announced in a statement. Subject to Premier League permission, Palace announced this month that Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson, a co-owner of the New York Jets, has signed a legally binding contract to purchase Eagle Football Holding’s ownership part in the team.

The appeal Palace filed against UEFA, Nottingham Forest, and Olympique Lyonnais was acknowledged by CAS. By rejecting Nottingham Forest’s admittance, the appeal aims to reverse UEFA’s ruling and restore Palace to the Europa League. According to CAS procedures, written submissions are being exchanged prior to the scheduled hearing.

Upcoming fixtures

On August 4, the Conference League will hold its play-off round draw.  It was anticipated that Nottingham Forest would play in this stage on August 21 and 28.  Palace’s appeal could have a major impact on these plans. The Palace case brings to light persistent problems with European football’s rules governing multi-club ownership. In addition to having an effect on Palace, the outcome will establish a standard for incidents of this nature in subsequent seasons.

However, Palace won the FA Cup in May to secure their spot in European competition, but they missed the March deadline to adhere to the multi-club ownership requirements. If Palace’s appeal is denied, Nottingham Forest, which placed seventh in the Premier League, will take its place in the Europa League. 

Also Read: Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS

Tags: conference leaguecrystal palaceeuropa league relegationJohn Textoruefa

RELATED News

WAFCON Semi-Finals: Nigeria Beats South Africa 2-1 To Reach The Final
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot
Jimmy Graham To Retire With New Orleans Saints, The Team He’s Loved For Years
Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

More News

Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra
Bollywood’s New Power Couple? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ Success!
Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?
Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show
UN Says Over 1,000 Palestinians Killed By Israel While Accessing Food
Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’
Third Generation Curse On Wealth: The Families Can Break It With These Steps
Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?