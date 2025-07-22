LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS

Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS

Though it's unclear which other team this is, a number of clubs have enquired about the Raumdeuter's services. A decision will be made in about a week or a week and a half.

After scoring two goals in the first match against Auckland City to end Bayern's Club World Cup campaign, Muller ended his 25-year stint with the Bavarians.
After scoring two goals in the first match against Auckland City to end Bayern's Club World Cup campaign, Muller ended his 25-year stint with the Bavarians.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 22, 2025 23:07:04 IST

It’s official, Thomas Muller, former player for Bayern Munich, will stay in football. The 35-year-old has made the decision to take his footballing achievements to America, following weeks of speculation that began with his initial declaration that he would not sign a new contract.

LAFC is one of two teams interested in vying for the title of two-time Champions League and repeat Bundesliga champion, according to a report from Sky Sports. Numerous clubs have made enquiries regarding the Raumdeuter’s services; however, it is unclear which other club this is.  In roughly a week or week and a half, a decision will be made.

Muller made a positive impression someplace since he had a taste of playing in the US during Bayern’s participation in the Club World Cup. If Thomas signs with LAFC, he will play Marco Reus (who is currently with LA Galaxy) in a derby (El Trafico). Gareth Bale was the last player of the type that LAFC signed in 2022.  Perhaps Muller will defeat Leo Messi in more games.

But why LAFC?

During his tenure in Munich, he made over 750 appearances and won two Champions League trophies and 13 Bundesliga titles. Although a number of Major League Soccer teams, including San Diego FC, FC Dallas, and FC Cincinnati, were mentioned, Los Angeles FC is now the front-runner to sign him. LAFC’s case is strengthened by their long-standing association with Bayern, and negotiations have been actively aided by the two clubs’ joint company, Red&Gold Football. Commercial partners could have also helped Muller’s move to Major League Soccer.  If Muller, 35, completes a move to the United States, Adidas, a significant supporter of both Muller and Bayern, is allegedly willing to extend his endorsement contract. In anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, this is to enhance his ambassadorial impact.

There shouldn’t be any significant obstacles in Muller’s way of joining the team of his choosing. In any case, the Bayern Munich staple will only play for the second team in his lengthy and illustrious career.

Tags: Bayern MunichGermany National TeamMajor League SoccermlsThomas Muller

