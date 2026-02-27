Lionel Messi Escapes Injury After Fan-Security Collision During Inter Miami Friendly in Puerto Rico – WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi has one of the highest fan followings when it comes to footballers. However, there have been a few instances when football fans have taken their love for their favourite players a bit too far. While playing a friendly clash against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico, Messi narrowly escaped injury.

A pitch invader who wanted his moment of fame with Messi almost became the reason for the Argentine footballer to injure himself. Playing for Inter Miami, the winger scored the winning goal for his side as they went on to win the clash 2-1.

WATCH- Pitch invader knocks down Lionel Messi





There were a couple of pitch invasions at the fag end of the clash. While two young fans were able to capture a quick selfie before the security guards came, another fan just hugged Messi, and in the process became the reason behind him being knocked down.

Inter Miami vs Independiente was rescheduled

The friendly match between the two sides was scheduled to take place on the 13th of February before the MLS season began. However, with Messi suffering a hamstring injury in the previous friendly game, the match was postponed. Inter Miami, despite having played against LAFC in the opening game of the season, honoured its commitment to play the friendly clash.

Messi entered the pitch at half-time and still managed to create an impact by netting in a penalty during the 70th minute to win the match for his side.

Delayed kick-off

The clash between the two sides was delayed by almost an hour. There was confusion regarding the jersey colours, but in the end, both teams ended up wearing black jerseys. It meant that fans had many difficulties while distinguishing between the players.

Also Read: From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment