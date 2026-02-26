From Pitch to Power: Cristiano Ronaldo Secures 25% Of UD Almeria In Bold Business Investment

There is no stopping Cristiano Ronaldo on the field or off it. The 41-year-old has been on a goal-scoring spree when he takes the field for either Al Nassr or Portugal. Off the field, Ronaldo has acquired 25% stake in UD Almeria, a Spanish second division club.

While the details of the transaction are still unknown, it is being reported that it is a long-term investment from the legendary goal-scorer. In the past, the former Real Madrid legend has expressed his desire to own a football club once he retires.

Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About Buying Stake in UD Almeria







Having spent close to a decade at Real Madrid, it is no surprise that the Portuguese is highly admired and loved in Spain. Being arguably the greatest player in the sport, Ronaldo has earned millions of pounds in wages alone. With that, the legendary goal-scorer was able to fulfil his dream of owning a club.

In a statement, Ronaldo said, “I have long had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch.” Talking about his ambition with UD Almería, CR7 said, “UD Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I wish to work with the team leading the club to support it in its new phase of growth.”

New Heights For UD Almeria

Apart from Ronaldo’s investment, there is a lot that is going right for the Spanish club. Having been relegated to the second division after the 2023-24 season, they are in a great position to make it back to La Liga. In 27 games, UD Almeria has amassed 48 points and is placed third, only two points behind table toppers, Real Racing Club. Ronaldo’s investment and a promotion to La Liga could attract talented players, helping the club reach newer heights.

