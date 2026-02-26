LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Al Nassr Record, Scripts Historic Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Al Nassr Record, Scripts Historic Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo adds another feather to his cap as he breaks the all-time goal-scoring record for Al Nassr. The 41-year-old scored his 965th career goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 965th career goal against Al Najma. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 965th career goal against Al Najma. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 26, 2026 15:59:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Al Nassr Record, Scripts Historic Milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo writes his name once again in the record books, this time around for Al Nassr. The 41-year-old is showing no signs of slowing and is ageing like a fine wine. Netting his 965th career goal against Al-Najma, Ronaldo has inched closer to the elusive 1000-goal mark. 

The solitary goal against Al Najma was the 40th goal scored by the Portuguese in the last year. It was in the seventh minute that Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and converted it into a goal. He also broke the record for the all-time goal-scorer for Al Nassr with the goal. 

Ronaldo Reaches the Top of the Al Nassr Goal-Scoring Charts

It took Ronaldo only 136 games to score 121 goals for Al Nassr. The legendary striker has unarguably been the biggest signing in the Saudi Pro League. While many believed that age would catch up with the Portuguese, he has shown that he still has what it takes to absolutely dominate the goal-scoring charts. 

Rank

Player

Goals Scored

Games Played

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

121

136

2

Abderrazak Hamdallah

120

258

3

Mohammed Al-Sahlawi

112

108

4

Anderson Talisca

77

108

5

Sadio Mane

45

115

What’s next for Ronaldo?

In the recent past, Ronaldo has emphasized the fact that he is no longer driven by personal milestones. However, the 41-year-old contradicted himself and talked about how he has his eyes set on becoming the first player to score 1000 goals. “I want to reach 1,000 goals,” he said. Ronaldo further added, “If I don’t have any injuries, this for me is the most important [thing], I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals.”

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:59 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks All-Time Al Nassr Record, Scripts Historic Milestone

