Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

In a world where professional sports can often feel cold and hyper-competitive, a recent amateur football match in Istanbul provided a profound reminder of our shared humanity. During the Istanbul 1st Amateur League Play-off Final this past Sunday, February 22, 2026, the quest for a trophy was momentarily halted by an extraordinary act of compassion.
The match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar was in its 22nd minute when a routine play took a surreal turn. Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik sent a powerful clearance kick from his penalty area, intended to launch an attack. Tragically, the ball struck a low-flying seagull mid-air, sending the bird spiraling down to the turf, where it lay motionless.
🇹🇷 Meanwhile in the Istanbul amateur league, the goalkeeper hit a seagull with a clearance during the match.
Fortunately, one of his teammates performed CPR on the bird and saved his life. 🤯🚑🐦 pic.twitter.com/uvd2kl02ra
The stadium, usually filled with the roars of an intense playoff final, fell into a hushed, stunned silence. Uyanik later recalled the shock of the moment: “I didn’t realize the ball had hit a bird. I felt very bad afterward. It affected me deeply. After all, it’s a living being.”
Veterinary reports later confirmed the seagull suffered a damaged wing but is currently in stable condition and walking. While it may take some time before the bird returns to the Istanbul skies, its survival stands as a testament to the fact that, sometimes, the most important “goal” on a football field has nothing to do with the net.