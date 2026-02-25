LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

In a moving display of sportsmanship, Istanbul Yurdum Spor captain Gani Çatan performed life-saving CPR on a seagull after a freak mid-air collision during a championship final. Read the heart-warming story of the footballer who proved that saving a life is more important than winning a trophy.

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match. Photo X-Screengrab
Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match. Photo X-Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 25, 2026 20:27:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

In a world where professional sports can often feel cold and hyper-competitive, a recent amateur football match in Istanbul provided a profound reminder of our shared humanity. During the Istanbul 1st Amateur League Play-off Final this past Sunday, February 22, 2026, the quest for a trophy was momentarily halted by an extraordinary act of compassion.

The match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar was in its 22nd minute when a routine play took a surreal turn. Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik sent a powerful clearance kick from his penalty area, intended to launch an attack. Tragically, the ball struck a low-flying seagull mid-air, sending the bird spiraling down to the turf, where it lay motionless.



The stadium, usually filled with the roars of an intense playoff final, fell into a hushed, stunned silence. Uyanik later recalled the shock of the moment: “I didn’t realize the ball had hit a bird. I felt very bad afterward. It affected me deeply. After all, it’s a living being.”

While many on the pitch were paralyzed by the sight, Istanbul Yurdum Spor captain Gani Catan acted instantly. Without any formal medical training, Catan sprinted to the fallen bird and began administering rudimentary chest compressions, carefully pumping the bird’s tiny ribcage with his fingers.
“Something was falling and I realized it was a seagull,” Catan told the Anadolu Agency. “The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn’t breathe, so I tried my luck.”
For nearly two minutes, Catan persisted as his teammates and opponents looked on. The “miracle” occurred when the bird’s legs began to twitch and its eyes flickered back to life. Once it regained its breath, Catan cradled the seagull and rushed it to the medical staff on the sidelines, where it was given water and stabilize.
In a bittersweet conclusion to the sporting event, Istanbul Yurdum Spor went on to lose the match 4-2 on penalties, missing out on the league championship. However, for the captain whose quick thinking saved a life, the loss on the pitch paled in comparison to the success of his rescue.

Veterinary reports later confirmed the seagull suffered a damaged wing but is currently in stable condition and walking. While it may take some time before the bird returns to the Istanbul skies, its survival stands as a testament to the fact that, sometimes, the most important “goal” on a football field has nothing to do with the net.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: footballGani CatanMevlanakapi GuzelhisarturkeyYurdum Spor

RELATED News

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

Ranji Trophy Final- J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Fined 50% Match Fees After Headbutt Altercation: Report

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video
Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video
Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video
Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS