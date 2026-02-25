Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

In a world where professional sports can often feel cold and hyper-competitive, a recent amateur football match in Istanbul provided a profound reminder of our shared humanity. During the Istanbul 1st Amateur League Play-off Final this past Sunday, February 22, 2026, the quest for a trophy was momentarily halted by an extraordinary act of compassion.

The match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar was in its 22nd minute when a routine play took a surreal turn. Yurdum Spor goalkeeper Muhammet Uyanik sent a powerful clearance kick from his penalty area, intended to launch an attack. Tragically, the ball struck a low-flying seagull mid-air, sending the bird spiraling down to the turf, where it lay motionless.







The stadium, usually filled with the roars of an intense playoff final, fell into a hushed, stunned silence. Uyanik later recalled the shock of the moment: “I didn’t realize the ball had hit a bird. I felt very bad afterward. It affected me deeply. After all, it’s a living being.”

While many on the pitch were paralyzed by the sight, Istanbul Yurdum Spor captain Gani Catan acted instantly. Without any formal medical training, Catan sprinted to the fallen bird and began administering rudimentary chest compressions, carefully pumping the bird’s tiny ribcage with his fingers.

“Something was falling and I realized it was a seagull,” Catan told the Anadolu Agency . “The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn’t breathe, so I tried my luck.”

For nearly two minutes, Catan persisted as his teammates and opponents looked on. The “miracle” occurred when the bird’s legs began to twitch and its eyes flickered back to life. Once it regained its breath, Catan cradled the seagull and rushed it to the medical staff on the sidelines, where it was given water and stabilize.

In a bittersweet conclusion to the sporting event, Istanbul Yurdum Spor went on to lose the match 4-2 on penalties, missing out on the league championship. However, for the captain whose quick thinking saved a life, the loss on the pitch paled in comparison to the success of his rescue.