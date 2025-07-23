Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

Messi will not play for the MLS All Star squad versus Liga MX All Star on Wednesday. Messi’s name was left off of the league’s Wednesday team update. On Monday, the 38-year-old did not train with the MLS All Star squad. It’s unclear if he will play in Inter Miami’s game against Cincinnati.

For the second year in a row, he will not be attending the celebrations. Since MLS released an altered All-Star list prior to the game, Messi and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami did not travel to Austin, Texas. Due to an MLS regulation that requires players who miss the All-Star Game to sit out their next game, it is uncertain if Messi or Alba would miss Inter Miami’s upcoming matchup against FC Cincinnati, who are currently in first place, on Saturday, July 26 later this week, that choice might be made.

But why is he left out of the squad?

Messi has participated in every minute of 22 of Inter Miami’s 23 games since April 2 in all competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the MLS regular season. In that time, the Argentine World Cup champion has played well over 2,000 minutes. His final game was on April 30, when FC Dallas defeated Inter Miami 4-3 at home.

With two goals in six of his last seven MLS regular-season games, including a five-game run to set an MLS record, Messi has also been impressive recently. In his final game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19, Messi scored two goals and provided two assists, both of which were of the hockey kind.

Jordi Alba, who participated in the exhibition last year and was chosen an All-Star for the second consecutive season, has started the last six Inter Miami games. Against the Red Bulls, he was replaced in the 85th minute.

Javier Mascherano’s Press meet

Before the Red Bulls game, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano stated, “The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision. I am aware of the significance of the All Star Game, and as far as I am aware, the club has not made a decision; everything is proceeding as usual.”

Also Read: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri