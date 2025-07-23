LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

Messi, 38, is the oldest player selected to the MLS All-Star team and the current MLS MVP. However, his heavy workload this season definitely calls for a break.

Before the game, Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, will speak to the media and will probably be questioned about Messi's absence.
Before the game, Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, will speak to the media and will probably be questioned about Messi's absence.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 22:55:35 IST

Messi will not play for the MLS All Star squad versus Liga MX All Star on Wednesday.  Messi’s name was left off of the league’s Wednesday team update. On Monday, the 38-year-old did not train with the MLS All Star squad. It’s unclear if he will play in Inter Miami’s game against Cincinnati.

For the second year in a row, he will not be attending the celebrations. Since MLS released an altered All-Star list prior to the game, Messi and Jordi Alba of Inter Miami did not travel to Austin, Texas. Due to an MLS regulation that requires players who miss the All-Star Game to sit out their next game, it is uncertain if Messi or Alba would miss Inter Miami’s upcoming matchup against FC Cincinnati, who are currently in first place, on Saturday, July 26 later this week, that choice might be made.

But why is he left out of the squad?

Messi has participated in every minute of 22 of Inter Miami’s 23 games since April 2 in all competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the MLS regular season.  In that time, the Argentine World Cup champion has played well over 2,000 minutes.  His final game was on April 30, when FC Dallas defeated Inter Miami 4-3 at home.

With two goals in six of his last seven MLS regular-season games, including a five-game run to set an MLS record, Messi has also been impressive recently.  In his final game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19, Messi scored two goals and provided two assists, both of which were of the hockey kind. 

Jordi Alba, who participated in the exhibition last year and was chosen an All-Star for the second consecutive season, has started the last six Inter Miami games.  Against the Red Bulls, he was replaced in the 85th minute.

Javier Mascherano’s Press meet

Before the Red Bulls game, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano stated, “The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision. I am aware of the significance of the All Star Game, and as far as I am aware, the club has not made a decision; everything is proceeding as usual.”

Also Read: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Tags: Jordi Albalionel messiMLS all star gameMLS all stars vs Liga MX all stars

RELATED News

India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Rushed Off Field In Mini Ambulance With Toe Injury
Wimbledon Upset: No. 3 Jessica Pegula Falls to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in First Round Shock
San Antonio Spurs Add Veteran Sharpshooter Lindy Waters III on One-Year Deal
Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

More News

Israel Hamas War: Doctors And Medical Staff Becoming Weak Due To Hunger
Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India’s Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications
Who Is Bryan Kohberger? Former Researcher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For The Idaho Student Murders
Mysterious Black Heart Placed In Front of Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger During Sentencing: What’s The Story?
TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?
Watch | Suriya 50th Birthday Special: Teaser Of Action-Packed ‘Karuppu’ Released By Dream Warrior Pictures
Why Did Bryan Kohberger Kill 4 Idaho Students? Sentencing Begins
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?