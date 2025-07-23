Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Arsenal defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore to begin the preseason, with Bukayo Saka scoring the game’s lone goal. The Gunners dominated the first game of their Asia tour and played a respectable ninety minutes.

After the game, AC Milan prevailed 6–5 in the penalty shootout thanks to some outstanding saves from their teenage goalie, Lorenzo Toriani. Zubimendi and Kepa made their debuts in the second half, and young players Dowman, Salmon, and Nichols performed admirably in the humid conditions.

Match Highlights

In Singapore’s oppressive heat, Arsenal began their preseason in their gorgeous new away kit. Both Norgaard and Nwaneri, the new lad who took Odegaard’s “right 8” position and the former who anchored the midfield, were the centre of attention. In the first twenty minutes, Norgaard made an impression by spotting counterattacks and recycling the ball. He frequently moved to the right, even filling in for White at right back. Nwaneri was more of a supporting player in the beginning, but he came to life after a beautiful flick and volley that, had the keeper not saved it, might have been a contender for goal of the season.

A glimpse of Arsenal’s potential backup plan to breach tight defences was also provided by the several crosses from deep towards the far post that broke up extended stretches of possession in the second half. We can only hope they add this new dimension to their play come the season’s opening match after a much better second half with variety in attack and Odegaard and Trossard at their most creative.

Data Recap: Cruise control

According to Fotmob, With Arteta’s team scoring 23 shots to Milan’s three, the Gunners put up a strong show. The expected goals showed how dominant Arsenal was; their chances were worth 1.83 compared to Milan’s 0.22. Saka scored the goal to complete a strong overall individual effort. He was Arsenal’s top scorer with three shots, two chances created, thirteen duels contested, and five duels won.

There was a penalty shootout during the friendly, which was dominated by some incredibly bad shots on goal from both teams. Milan ultimately prevailed, winning 6–5.

