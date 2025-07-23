Home > Sports > Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Arsenal's 1-0 victory over AC Milan in Singapore marked a successful start to the preseason. Saka scored in the first few minutes of a more spirited second half after a very drab first half.

Arsenal 1(5), AC Milan 0(6).
Arsenal 1(5), AC Milan 0(6).

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 20:13:37 IST

Arsenal defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore to begin the preseason, with Bukayo Saka scoring the game’s lone goal. The Gunners dominated the first game of their Asia tour and played a respectable ninety minutes.

After the game, AC Milan prevailed 6–5 in the penalty shootout thanks to some outstanding saves from their teenage goalie, Lorenzo Toriani. Zubimendi and Kepa made their debuts in the second half, and young players Dowman, Salmon, and Nichols performed admirably in the humid conditions.

Match Highlights

In Singapore’s oppressive heat, Arsenal began their preseason in their gorgeous new away kit. Both Norgaard and Nwaneri, the new lad who took Odegaard’s “right 8” position and the former who anchored the midfield, were the centre of attention. In the first twenty minutes, Norgaard made an impression by spotting counterattacks and recycling the ball.  He frequently moved to the right, even filling in for White at right back. Nwaneri was more of a supporting player in the beginning, but he came to life after a beautiful flick and volley that, had the keeper not saved it, might have been a contender for goal of the season. 

A glimpse of Arsenal’s potential backup plan to breach tight defences was also provided by the several crosses from deep towards the far post that broke up extended stretches of possession in the second half. We can only hope they add this new dimension to their play come the season’s opening match after a much better second half with variety in attack and Odegaard and Trossard at their most creative.

Data Recap: Cruise control

According to Fotmob, With Arteta’s team scoring 23 shots to Milan’s three, the Gunners put up a strong show. The expected goals showed how dominant Arsenal was; their chances were worth 1.83 compared to Milan’s 0.22. Saka scored the goal to complete a strong overall individual effort. He was Arsenal’s top scorer with three shots, two chances created, thirteen duels contested, and five duels won.

There was a penalty shootout during the friendly, which was dominated by some incredibly bad shots on goal from both teams. Milan ultimately prevailed, winning 6–5.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho On Viktor Gyokeres To Arsenal Calls It A ‘Dangerous Signing’

RELATED News

Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington
Anshul Kamboj Makes Historic Test Debut at Old Trafford Amid India’s Injury Crisis
Second Serve: Jannik Sinner Rehires Coach After Doping Scandal
India’s Toss Curse Continues: 14 Straight Losses at 16,384/1 Odds
Ben Rice’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift New York Yankees Over Blue Jays

More News

Congress Won’t Join Cabinet Until J&K’s Statehood Is Restored: Digvijaya Singh
Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill
Asia Faces Trade Realignment After US Deals With Japan And Philippines, Ahead Of August 1 Tariff Deadline
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process
India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade
PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply
Saiyaara’s Title Track Soars To No. 1: Bollywood Track Tops Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, Making History!
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers With Comeback Post After Military Discharge
Credit Trends Tied To US Trade Jitters As Growth Dips- But Private Investment Set To Rebound
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri
Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan: Early Goal By The Gunners, Late Reaction By Rossoneri

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?