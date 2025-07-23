Home > Sports > Jose Mourinho On Viktor Gyokeres To Arsenal Calls It A ‘Dangerous Signing’

Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Fenerbahce, recently brought in Jhon Duran, who is regarded by many as one of the top strikers in Europe at the moment.

Putting aside their rivalry, the former manager of Chelsea and Real Madrid praised the potential Arsenal star.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 23, 2025 18:41:00 IST

The manager of Fenerbahce made fun of the transfer commotion around the Swedish striker’s move to Arsenal in an interview with Channel 11 in Portugal. Gyokeres is a “great player,” according to the former manager of Chelsea and Manchester United, but he is unsure if he will adjust to the Premier League after succeeding in a system designed just for him at Sporting CP.

In an effort to pressure his way out of the Portuguese club, the 27-year-old attacker reportedly went on strike earlier this month and refused to show up for preseason training. Due to a purported gentleman’s agreement that would have allowed him to depart for significantly less than his €100 million release clause, his relationship with Sporting president Frederico Varandas soured. The situation escalated to the point where both sides threatened to sue each other.  But after weeks of conjecture and interest from teams like United, the story came to a close when Arsenal and Sporting reached a deal worth £64 million ($86 million).

“It’s not my war” says Jose

The Swedish forward will face more formidable opponents in the Premier League, according to Mourinho, so he won’t have an easy time. “He’s a fantastic athlete. I’m positive,” he declared. “Sporting, however, had a style of play that was very tailored to him. He’s a player with much of promise; I’m not sure what Ruben and Hugo Viana first believed. However, he will be playing against better players and stronger clubs in England. Sadly, one of the 3,400 falsehoods that have been spread on the transfer market is that he is heading to Fenerbahce. Sadly, there are a lot of falsehoods, a lot of people who are interested in working for clubs or agents, etc. It’s not my war.”

In the upcoming days, Gyokeres’ official announcement as a Gunner is anticipated. Mikel Arteta will sign the 27-year-old as his fifth summer acquisition. Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Noni Madueke have already joined the team. 

Over the years, the Special One has had access to a number of outstanding strikers.  He has collaborated with many well-known players, including Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tags: Arsenal, Football Transfer News, Jose mourinho, Sporting, Viktor Gyokeres

