Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

Chelsea are preparing a major move for Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato, with the club set to accelerate talks once Renato Veiga’s transfer to Atletico Madrid is finalized. With Liverpool also monitoring Hato, the race is heating up for one of Europe’s brightest young defenders.

Veiga Set for Atletico Switch

Renato Veiga is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge just a year after arriving from Basel. The 21-year-old Portuguese defender, seeking more regular minutes, has been in talks with Atletico Madrid. Chelsea are holding firm on a €40 million valuation, which would deliver a sizeable profit on their 14 million Euros investment.

Chelsea Kick Off Defensive Revamp

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are rebuilding their defense with Jorrel Hato at the heart of their plans. The 19-year-old Dutch defender, adept at both centre-back and left-back, boasts hundred plus senior appearances for Ajax, showcasing maturity, leadership, and top-class ball skills perfect for Maresca’s style.

The Blues have held fresh talks with Jorrel Hato’s camp and are ready to enter formal discussions with Ajax. Although Ajax are demanding 60 million British Pounds, Chelsea hope to negotiate a fee closer to 50 million British Pounds, using funds from Veiga’s sale and other potential exits like Ben Chilwell.

Liverpool Lurk, But Chelsea Lead

Liverpool remain in the mix and are closely tracking Hato’s development, but Chelsea are currently in pole position, buoyed by positive talks and the player’s reported openness to a move to London.

Hato, who emerged from Sparta Rotterdam’s youth ranks before joining Ajax in 2018, captained Ajax in the UEFA Youth League and became one of their youngest Eredivisie debutants. Known for his positional intelligence and elite passing metrics, including a top-tier rate for through balls, Hato is viewed as an ideal modern defender.

Bright Future Beckons

With uncertainty around Chelsea’s left-back options and a focus on building a young, dynamic squad, Jorrel Hato is seen as a long-term solution. Should the deal go through, he would be a significant addition for the 2025–26 Premier League season—and a clear statement of intent from Chelsea.

