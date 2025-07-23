Home > Sports > Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of Ajax star Jorrel Hato once Renato Veiga finalizes a 40 millions Euros move to Atletico Madrid. With Liverpool also interested, Chelsea lead the race for the 19-year-old defender, seen as a key part of Enzo Maresca’s rebuild for the 2025–26 Premier League season.

Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of Jorrel Hato (Image Credit - x)
Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of Jorrel Hato (Image Credit - x)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 23, 2025 18:24:04 IST

Chelsea are preparing a major move for Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato, with the club set to accelerate talks once Renato Veiga’s transfer to Atletico Madrid is finalized. With Liverpool also monitoring Hato, the race is heating up for one of Europe’s brightest young defenders.

Veiga Set for Atletico Switch

Renato Veiga is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge just a year after arriving from Basel. The 21-year-old Portuguese defender, seeking more regular minutes, has been in talks with Atletico Madrid. Chelsea are holding firm on a €40 million valuation, which would deliver a sizeable profit on their 14 million Euros investment.

Chelsea Kick Off Defensive Revamp

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are rebuilding their defense with Jorrel Hato at the heart of their plans. The 19-year-old Dutch defender, adept at both centre-back and left-back, boasts hundred plus senior appearances for Ajax, showcasing maturity, leadership, and top-class ball skills perfect for Maresca’s style.

The Blues have held fresh talks with Jorrel Hato’s camp and are ready to enter formal discussions with Ajax. Although Ajax are demanding  60 million British Pounds, Chelsea hope to negotiate a fee closer to 50 million British Pounds, using funds from Veiga’s sale and other potential exits like Ben Chilwell.

Liverpool Lurk, But Chelsea Lead

Liverpool remain in the mix and are closely tracking Hato’s development, but Chelsea are currently in pole position, buoyed by positive talks and the player’s reported openness to a move to London.

Hato, who emerged from Sparta Rotterdam’s youth ranks before joining Ajax in 2018, captained Ajax in the UEFA Youth League and became one of their youngest Eredivisie debutants. Known for his positional intelligence and elite passing metrics, including a top-tier rate for through balls, Hato is viewed as an ideal modern defender.

Bright Future Beckons

With uncertainty around Chelsea’s left-back options and a focus on building a young, dynamic squad, Jorrel Hato is seen as a long-term solution. Should the deal go through, he would be a significant addition for the 2025–26 Premier League season—and a clear statement of intent from Chelsea.

Also Read: UFL Shakes Up the Map: Michigan Panthers Among Four Teams Relocating

Tags: chelseaJorrel Hato

RELATED News

Ben Rice’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift New York Yankees Over Blue Jays
Jose Mourinho On Viktor Gyokeres To Arsenal Calls It A ‘Dangerous Signing’
UFL Shakes Up the Map: Michigan Panthers Among Four Teams Relocating
Tottenham Plot Ambitious Swoop for Rodrygo
Tyrann Mathieu Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead Of Saints Camps

More News

Google I/O Connet India 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash Goes Local For Faster AI In Regulated Sectors,
Why Did Benedict Cumberbatch Call Hollywood A ‘Grossly Wasteful Industry?
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
After US-Japan Trade Deal, Is India Next In Line for A New Tariff Framework?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 24): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley’s Story
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
Rolls-Royces Once Owned By Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Get Slapped With Rs 38 Lakh Fine- Here’s Why!
Border Tensions Arise Again? Taiwan Slams China’s Sovereignty Claims
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?