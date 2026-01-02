‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo? For Me, The Winner Is…’: Former Real Madrid Legend Makes A Surprising Pick

LIVE TV
Even though those battles were fierce and Raul was Ronaldo’s teammate in his last year at Real Madrid, he still admired Messi’s rare ability to run the game with his creative and instinct like decisions which he compared to ‘street football’ even at the highest level.

(Image Credit: PSG via X)
(Image Credit: PSG via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 2, 2026 15:07:40 IST

In the long standing rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are only a few voices that get as much attention as the ones coming from the legends who have played alongside both great players. Recently, in an interview, the great player of Real Madrid Raul Gonzalez leaked out that Lionel Messi is the best footballer he has ever seen, even above Cristiano Ronaldo and the likes of Zinedine Zidane. Raul who played for Real Madrid for 16 seasons and scored over 320 goals mentioned that the effortless style of Messi and his amazing ability to make the impossible look simple were the only things that separated him from other greats in his lifetime.

Raul’s remarks are much more significant as they have come from a player closely connected to Real Madrid’s past, a club whose fans and former stars have mostly supported Cristiano Ronaldo, the other legendary figure of world football, during his time. Raul faced Messi in many El Clasico matches during his time with Real Madrid, including the memorable 3-3 draw in 2007, where Messi scored three goals. Even though those battles were fierce and Raul was Ronaldo’s teammate in his last year at Real Madrid, he still admired Messi’s rare ability to run the game with his creative and instinct like decisions which he compared to ‘street football’ even at the highest level.

The argument regarding Messi and Ronaldo has been characterizing football for more than ten years during which the fans, critics, and even ex players kept giving their opinions on each player’s legacy. On the one hand, Ronaldo was acknowledged for his athletic build, leading goal-scoring positions, and triumph in many leagues, while on the other hand, Messi was praised for his combination of talent, creativity, and technical skills which even won admiration from the opposing side. The debate of who is the greatest of all times persists but the like of Raul’s endorsement is one of the factors through which the Argentine’s technique and achievements are appreciated not only by the Real Madrid supporters, which, of course, brings new viewpoints into one of the longest discussions in football history.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Tags: cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo real madridlionel messiLionel Messi BarcelonaLionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldomessi vs ronaldoRaul real madrid

