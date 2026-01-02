Chelsea have fired Enzo Maresca, the head coach, less than half a year after he led the team to victory in the FIFA Club World Cup, due to a poor performance in the Premier League and presumed disputes with the club’s management. The new coach Maresca signed a long term contract that started in 2024, and although he brought the team some trophies during his stay, the league results were bad including one victory in seven games. It is said that Maresca’s public statements about not having a good time during his period at Stamford Bridge did not please the management, and eventually, both sides determined that a change was indispensable to put the season on the right track.

Who Is Going To Replace Enzo Maresca?

Maresca’s departure has been confirmed, and now everyone is talking about his potential successor, and among them the 41 year old Liam Rosenior is the one who leads the pack to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Rosenior is presently the manager of Strasbourg in Ligue 1, and despite not knowing the language, he has won the club’s staff and players over with his strategic thinking, thirst for success, and reading of the game. His coaching experiences consist of a stint as an interim coach at Derby County with Wayne Rooney and a managerial position at Hull City where he just missed out on the play offs in the Championship. The fact that Chelsea is owned by BlueCo, which also owns Strasbourg, gives the 39 year old a strategic advantage in getting the position due to the multi club ownership model. Fabrizio Romano has also stated the same name in his Instagram post.

Premier League Debut

If appointed, Rosenior would be a fearless choice for the club, given that he has never coached in the Premier League, but his growing reputation and link with young players would make him a strong contestant. Other candidates have been mentioned, such as seasoned coaches and well liked former players, but the meter of Rosenior’s success in France and the familiarity within the expansive BlueCo network is considered an asset. As Chelsea evaluates their list of potential new managers, the announcement of the official appointment may take place within a short time span, with already interim arrangements set up for the next match of the team amid continuing discussions about a new manager.

Also Read: Why Has Chelsea Sacked Head Coach Enzo Maresca? What We Know About His Shocking Premier League Exit